Trio of Cardinals Pitchers Drawing Trade Interest, But There’s a Catch

The 2026 MLB season is well underway, and there have been quite a few surprises in the early going. While several notable teams have struggled, the St. Louis Cardinals have bucked that trend by emerging from seemingly out of nowhere to become a real threat to win the crowded National League Central division.

This was expected to be a rebuild year of sorts for the Cardinals after they embarked on a fire sale over the offseason, but they have instead raced out to a 27-18 record, which has them sitting just 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in their division. St. Louis was initially expected to be a seller at the trade deadline this year, and while pitchers Riley O’Brien, JoJo Romero, and Dustin May are all drawing interest, the team may be changing its plans on the fly.

Cardinals Receiving Trade Interest in Riley O’Brien, JoJo Romero, Dustin May

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St. Louis’ pitching staff has been a big reason for their success so far this year, and while the team is winning for the time being, the wheels could fall off down the line. If that happens, each of O’Brien, Romero, and May could very well find themselves getting dealt to a new team as the Cardinals’ front office continues to stockpile future assets.

In the bullpen, O’Brien and Romero have formed one of the most effective late-inning tandems in the league. O’Brien has become a top-tier closer to begin the year (3-1, 2.45 ERA, 13 SV, 25 K, 0.91 WHIP), while the left-handed Romero has typically been the guy who has found a way to get the game to O’Brien (0-1, 3.22 ERA, 19 K, 1.21 WHIP).

May, meanwhile, has turned some heads as a member of the team’s starting rotation. His numbers to this point aren’t great (3-4, 4.81 ERA, 35 K, 1.42 WHIP), but he’s managed to go at least six innings in his last four starts, which could make him a valuable addition for a playoff contender. The Cardinals will listen to any trade calls they receive, but they may be more hesitant to break up this team if they keep winning at a high rate.

“While the St. Louis Cardinals’ surprising success may thwart plans for selling at the trade deadline, teams still are keeping a close eye on closer Riley O’Brien and pitchers JoJo Romero and Dustin May,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

Should the Cardinals Trade One of These Pitchers?

The Cardinals still have more than two months to figure out their trade deadline strategy, but it isn’t exactly a stretch to say that it will depend heavily on how the team is performing. If St. Louis is still in the hunt for a playoff spot once July rolls around, why would the front office break up this team? But if they have faded by then, it might make sense to try and sell high on some of these guys.

Crazy things can happen in baseball, and the Cardinals’ success certainly falls in that category. There’s no telling whether or not the team can keep this up, but for now, the front office will surely be content to sit back and enjoy the show. St. Louis will look to finish off a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals when it returns to action on Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. ET.