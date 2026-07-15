Riley O’Brien Praised for Actions After Hitting Junior Caminero

A scary moment unfolded in the third inning of Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game when Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero took a 98 mph fastball off his hand from St. Louis Cardinals reliever Riley O’Brien.

“Everybody’s worst nightmare in an exhibition is that anything like this happens,” Fox Sports’ Joe Davis said after Caminero dropped to the ground in pain.

Caminero left the game and underwent X-rays on his hand. Fortunately, the results came back negative.

Junior Caminero left the game after being hit by a pitch in the hand pic.twitter.com/gVuzV9XCbH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 15, 2026

O’Brien Checked on Caminero

O’Brien bounced back to finish a scoreless third inning, allowing one hit and recording one strikeout in his first All-Star bid of his MLB career.

After the inning, reports revealed that O’Brien went to check on Caminero and make sure he was ok.

“Riley O’Brien went to check on Junior Caminero as he received X-rays here at the ballpark,” Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch reported. “O’Brien wanted to do so personally. X-rays came back negative for Rays slugger, and O’Brien and Caminero hugged.”

MLB Fans React on Social Media

O’Brien initially faced criticism from MLB fans after hitting Caminero in an exhibition game like the All-Star Game.

However, the reaction quickly shifted after reports circulated that Caminero’s scans came back clean.

@MichellePoorma5: “Classy.”

@StlCrdsfn11: “Clearly unintentional and he clearly felt terrible. It happens.”

@DaRock23: “What a guy.”

@sports3783: “Great news.”

Caminero Gives Personal Update

After the game, Caminero shared an encouraging update on his hand. He said he’s fine and expects to play Friday when the Rays return from the All-Star break.

Tampa Bay opens the second half with a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The first game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, followed by the nightcap at 7:10 p.m.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Caminero said, “I’m fine. Thank God nothing is broken. Will play Friday.”