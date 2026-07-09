Cardinals Rising Star Jordan Walker to Play big Role Over All-Star Weekend

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a few down years following decades of success, but in 2026, the team have bounced back in impressive form, with a 48-43 record putting them in prime position for a Wild Card spot in the National League.

While the team lack the superstar power that they once had, the young core that they’ve built has immense future potential, and as they continue to develop, this teams ceiling will continue to rise immensely. As a result, they’ll feature heavily at the upcoming 2026 MLB All-Star Game, and now, they’ll have another major representative in the form of former top prospect Jordan Walker.

Jordan Walker set to Participate in the Home Run Derby

While Jordan Walker was expected to take a leap at the big league level in recent years, he has been a major letdown for the Cardinals, but in 2026, things have now clicked for the 24-year-old. Not only has he taken a solid leap forward, but he’s transformed into one of the best hitters in all of Major League Baseball, as he has 26 home runs on the season while leading the sport in RBI with 70 across 89 games played.

As a result of that power surge, Walker will now take the big stage over All-Star weekend, as he revealed on social media that he will represent the Cardinals in what is quickly becoming a very star studded Home Run Derby field.

Walker will become the fifth player committed to the Home Run Derby, joining Junior Caminero, Ben Rice, Jac Caglianone and Willson Contreras, making it one of the most star studded fields that we’ve seen in the Derby for years. There’s still at least three more players to join the field, but with Walker having 21 big flies on the season already, there’s no doubting that the big right-hander should be considered a favorite.

Can Jordan Walker be a Long-Term Star for the St. Louis Cardinals?

Coming into both 2024 and 2025, Jordan Walker was expected to be one of the best young players in the MLB, but in that time he combined for just 11 home runs, but in 2026, he’s shown the power that saw him blast 48 home runs at the minor league level before making the jump to the big leagues in 2024.

However, it’s all come together for the 6-foot-6, 250 pound slugger in 2026, and now, the entire league is going to get to see what Cardinals fans have enjoyed throughout the season, as he’ll have a chance to solidify him as one of the brightest young stars in the league on the biggest stage. Obviously, his focus will be on helping this young team make it back to the post-season for the first time since 2022, but given how big of an opportunity it is to take part in the Home Run Derby, this should be a very entertaining event that Walker will definitely have a chance to win, even against some of the brightest young sluggers in the sport.