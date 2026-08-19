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St. Louis Cardinals Sign 3-Year MLB Player During Reds Series

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Bligh Madris #40 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after hitting a single against the Minnesota Twins during the bottom of the seventh inning at Comerica Park on July 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals are continuing their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Most recently, they won by a score of 3-0 on Tuesday.

St. Louis Cardinals Sign 3-Year MLB Player

GettyBligh Madris #66 of the Pittsburgh Pirates records his first two RBI single in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs during the game at PNC Park on June 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Cardinals had signed Bligh Madris.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent OF Bligh Madris to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “OF Bligh Madris assigned to Memphis Redbirds.”

GettyYainer Diaz #21 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Bligh Madris #26 after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on July 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Madris had been with the Cardinals’ organization earlier this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Memphis Redbirds released OF Bligh Madris.”

Looking At Madris

GettyBligh Madris #66 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 27, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Madris was picked in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent three seasons at the MLB level with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers.

Most recently, Madris appeared in 21 games for the Tigers during the 2024 season.

@RedbirdFarmhand wrote: “According to the Cardinals transaction log RHP Yhoiker Fajardo and RHP Andrew Dutkanych to the Development list LHP Ixan Henderson to the 60-day IL Cardinals signed 1B Bligh Madris Hendrick Cana assigned to Palm Beach (A)”

GettyBligh Madris #26 of the Houston Astros pitc hes in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Over 72 career MLB games, Madris is batting .204 with 42 hits, two home runs, 12 RBIs, 22 runs and two stolen bases.

He will turn 31 in February.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

GettyJordan Walker #18 and Alec Burleson #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate a 3-0 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 18, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 65-62 record in 127 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 33-28 in 61 games on the road).

Following their series with the Reds, the Cardinals will visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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St. Louis Cardinals Sign 3-Year MLB Player During Reds Series

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