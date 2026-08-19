St. Louis Cardinals Sign 3-Year MLB Player During Reds Series

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals are continuing their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Most recently, they won by a score of 3-0 on Tuesday.

St. Louis Cardinals Sign 3-Year MLB Player

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Cardinals had signed Bligh Madris.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent OF Bligh Madris to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “OF Bligh Madris assigned to Memphis Redbirds.”

Madris had been with the Cardinals’ organization earlier this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Memphis Redbirds released OF Bligh Madris.”

Looking At Madris

Madris was picked in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent three seasons at the MLB level with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers.

Most recently, Madris appeared in 21 games for the Tigers during the 2024 season.

@RedbirdFarmhand wrote: “According to the Cardinals transaction log RHP Yhoiker Fajardo and RHP Andrew Dutkanych to the Development list LHP Ixan Henderson to the 60-day IL Cardinals signed 1B Bligh Madris Hendrick Cana assigned to Palm Beach (A)”

Over 72 career MLB games, Madris is batting .204 with 42 hits, two home runs, 12 RBIs, 22 runs and two stolen bases.

He will turn 31 in February.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 65-62 record in 127 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 33-28 in 61 games on the road).

Following their series with the Reds, the Cardinals will visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.