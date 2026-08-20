St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran During Reds Series

On Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Wednesday night.

St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran

During their series with the Reds, news came out that the Cardinals are adding Josh Fleming to their organization.

Derrick Goold of St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote: “#stlcards are signing Josh Fleming, a lefty, to a minor-league deal and he’s heading to Class AAA Memphis. He was just with the #Cubs in their system, pitched earlier in the majors this summer with #bluejays.”

Fleming appeared in one game for the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this year.

He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates over six seasons at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Goold added: “Columbia, Ill., native and Webster U. alum adds needed depth to the left side of the #stlcards org.”

@matlock_john: “Smells of a dumpster dive to me, if the Cardinals are his third organization this year…Smells of a dumpster dive to me, if the Cardinals are his third organization this year…”

@datzoulou: “Solid depth piece.”

@NormSanders: “Great to see former Columbia @CUSD4_Athletics and @GorlokSports star Josh Fleming getting another shot! #618baseball”

@Codeman10: “Let’s go Flem!”

@stlcardshat: “Born in Bridgeton and a Webster grad. Caleb Ferguson’s days may be numbered.”

Ray Mileur | Cardinal Chronicle: “This is not a headline-grabbing move, but it is the kind of upper-level pitching depth teams add this time of year when innings, injuries and roster churn start piling up.”

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 65-63 record in 128 games.

They will visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.