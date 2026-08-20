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St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran During Reds Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Manager Oliver Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the dug out during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals will finish their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Wednesday night.

St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran

GettyJosh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitching in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on April 25, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.

During their series with the Reds, news came out that the Cardinals are adding Josh Fleming to their organization.

Derrick Goold of St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote: “#stlcards are signing Josh Fleming, a lefty, to a minor-league deal and he’s heading to Class AAA Memphis. He was just with the #Cubs in their system, pitched earlier in the majors this summer with #bluejays.”

Fleming appeared in one game for the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this year.

He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates over six seasons at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJosh Fleming #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Goold added: “Columbia, Ill., native and Webster U. alum adds needed depth to the left side of the #stlcards org.”

@matlock_john: “Smells of a dumpster dive to me,  if the Cardinals are his third organization this year…Smells of a dumpster dive to me, if the Cardinals are his third organization this year…”

@datzoulou: “Solid depth piece.”

GettyJosh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Tropicana Field on May 01, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.

@NormSanders: “Great to see former Columbia @CUSD4_Athletics and @GorlokSports star Josh Fleming getting another shot! #618baseball”

@Codeman10: “Let’s go Flem!”

@stlcardshat: “Born in Bridgeton and a Webster grad. Caleb Ferguson’s days may be numbered.”

Ray Mileur | Cardinal Chronicle: “This is not a headline-grabbing move, but it is the kind of upper-level pitching depth teams add this time of year when innings, injuries and roster churn start piling up.”

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

GettyJordan Walker #18 an Riley O’Brien #61 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate a 3-0 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 18, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 65-63 record in 128 games.

They will visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran During Reds Series

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