Former Cardinal is an Option as Oliver Marmol’s Potential Replacement: MLB Insider

With the St. Louis Cardinals off to a rough start this season, there’s plenty of speculation about what management – particularly president of baseball operations John Mozeliak – will do to remedy the problem.

Much of that conjecture surrounds third-year manager Oliver Marmol, who guided the team to the playoffs in 2022 but managed them to a 71-91 record and last-place finish last year. Now, they find themselves in the cellar once again, posting a 17-24 through roughly a quarter of the 2024 season.

Marmol recently signed a contract extension with the club through 2026, but that wouldn’t preclude them from moving on from the manager. According to a recent report, at least one MLB insider may have some insight on who might be considered as Marmol’s replacement.

Could Skip Schumaker Return to the Redbirds?

While it appears nothing is imminent, the possibility that Marmol won’t be retained for next season grows with each Cardinal loss. If that happens, Jon Heyman of the NY Post and MLB.com recently wrote about bringing in former Redbird and current Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker as the team’s new leader.

“The Marlins also are expected to lose their excellent manager Skip Schumaker after the team agreed to drop the 2025 team option,” Heyman wrote. “Whether he lasts the year is a question, but someone should hire him (his old Cardinals team?).

“Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and Blue Jays skipper John Schneider look vulnerable, but shouldn’t someone look at those front offices? With Tyler O’Neill starring in Boston, that’s a full outfield-plus the Cards gave away (Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Tommy Pham). ”

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic seems to back up Heyman’s theory. He commented on the chances that Schumaker and St. Louis could reunite on an episode of the ‘Foul Territory‘ podcast.

“[Schumaker as Cardinals’ manager] is not the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard, that’s for sure,” Rosenthal stated. “I see Skip as a guy who is going to be out of Miami, for sure.”

Schumaker, the reigning NL Manager of the Year, is signed with the Marlins through 2024, but the club has declined his option for 2025. The team stated that they waived the option due to a request from Schumaker, who has said he will likely seek another job in the offseason.

Schumaker’s History With the Cardinals

Schumaker was a fifth round selection by the Cardinals in 2001. Originally an outfielder, he would make the switch to second base at the big league level to help fill that gap in 2009. He won the starting job in spring training and a few years later, he would be a contributor to St. Louis’ 2011 World Series-winning team.

Schumaker would play eight seasons for the Cards, before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2013 season. After a year in LA, he played two more seasons for the Cincinnati Reds before retiring in 2016.

There's always love for Skip Schumaker in St. Louis. Even on Opening Day as the opposing manager. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/Piz4gRb8Yv — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 4, 2024

Always popular in the Gateway City as a player, Schumaker returned as a coach for the Cardinals for the 2022 season. He became the Marlins’ manager last season and led the Fish to the playoffs in first year as an MLB manager. They would eventually lose in the NL Wild Card Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.