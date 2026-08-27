St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change During Orioles Series

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost five games in a row, including the first two games of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ahead of Thursday’s series finale, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has made some changes to his lineup as St. Louis looks to find a spark down the stretch of the regular season.

Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change

First-time All-Star Jordan Walker has moved around the top of the order throughout the season. After batting cleanup Wednesday night and going 1-for-4, he’ll move up one spot Thursday.

Walker will once again start in right field, but he’ll bat third behind Jose Fermin and Ivan Herrera, who will hit at the top of the order.

Here’s the full Cardinals lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Cardinals 8/27 J. Fermín SS I. Herrera DH J. Walker RF A. Burleson 1B J. Báez LF B. Jordan 3B R. Urías 2B N. Church CF P. Pagés C G. Graceffo SP.”

Cardinals 8/27 J. Fermín SS

I. Herrera DH

J. Walker RF

A. Burleson 1B

J. Báez LF

B. Jordan 3B

R. Urías 2B

N. Church CF

P. Pagés C G. Graceffo SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 27, 2026

Walker’s 2026 Season

Walker has slowed down since the All-Star break, where he made his first All-Star Game appearance and won the Home Run Derby. However, he’s still enjoying a career year.

He’s appeared in 130 games and recorded 83 runs, 144 hits, 27 home runs and 97 RBIs across 506 at-bats. He’s also batting .285 with an .846 OPS.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are 66-68 overall and have suffered a second-half collapse since the All-Star break. While that hasn’t knocked them out of playoff contention, it has put them in dangerous territory.

They’re 16.5 games back in the NL Central and six games out of a Wild Card spot.

After Thursday’s finale, they’ll begin a divisional weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at home in St. Louis.