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St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change During Orioles Series

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 23: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals high fives his teammates after scoring off a sacrifice fly by Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 23, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost five games in a row, including the first two games of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ahead of Thursday’s series finale, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has made some changes to his lineup as St. Louis looks to find a spark down the stretch of the regular season.

Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change

First-time All-Star Jordan Walker has moved around the top of the order throughout the season. After batting cleanup Wednesday night and going 1-for-4, he’ll move up one spot Thursday.

Walker will once again start in right field, but he’ll bat third behind Jose Fermin and Ivan Herrera, who will hit at the top of the order.

Here’s the full Cardinals lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Cardinals 8/27 J. Fermín SS I. Herrera DH J. Walker RF A. Burleson 1B J. Báez LF B. Jordan 3B R. Urías 2B N. Church CF P. Pagés C G. Graceffo SP.”

Walker’s 2026 Season

Walker has slowed down since the All-Star break, where he made his first All-Star Game appearance and won the Home Run Derby. However, he’s still enjoying a career year.

He’s appeared in 130 games and recorded 83 runs, 144 hits, 27 home runs and 97 RBIs across 506 at-bats. He’s also batting .285 with an .846 OPS.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are 66-68 overall and have suffered a second-half collapse since the All-Star break. While that hasn’t knocked them out of playoff contention, it has put them in dangerous territory.

They’re 16.5 games back in the NL Central and six games out of a Wild Card spot.

After Thursday’s finale, they’ll begin a divisional weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at home in St. Louis.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change During Orioles Series

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