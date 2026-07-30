St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Decision During Cubs Series

The Chicago Cubs won the first two games of the series, but the St. Louis Cardinals responded with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings Wednesday night thanks to Ivan Herrera’s walk-off double.

Ahead of Thursday’s series finale, the Cardinals announced a few lineup changes, including one involving star outfielder Jordan Walker.

Cardinals Announce Walker Decision

After starting the first three games of the series in right field, manager Oliver Marmol will give Walker a break from the field Thursday. Instead, Walker will serve as the designated hitter.

Walker will remain in the No. 2 spot in the batting order, while Lars Nootbaar shifts to right field, Nick Church starts in center, and Bryan Torres gets the nod in left.

Cardinals 7/30 J. Wetherholt 2B

J. Walker DH

A. Burleson 1B

I. Herrera C

L. Nootbaar RF

M. Winn SS

B. Torres LF

B. Jordan 3B

N. Church CF A. Pallante SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

Walker has gone just 1-for-10 in the series and is 2-for-15 over his last four games.

Walker’s 2026 Season

Walker made his MLB debut in 2023, and while his first few seasons were somewhat underwhelming, he has taken a major step forward in 2026. He earned his first All-Star selection and won the Home Run Derby.

He has appeared in 106 games and recorded 67 runs, 115 hits, 22 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases across 408 at-bats. Walker is slashing .282/.500/.844 this season.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals entered the All-Star break firmly in the playoff race and comfortably above .500. However, the second half of July has not gone their way.

St. Louis has gone 4-9 in its last 13 games since the break and enters Thursday’s matchup against the Cubs with a 54-54 record.

The Cardinals sit in fourth place in the NL Central, 13.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who have taken control of the division. However, St. Louis remains just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.