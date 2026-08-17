St. Louis Cardinals Announce Joshua Baez Change Before Reds Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off back-to-back big wins against the Chicago Cubs. Now, the Cardinals will be looking to build off that as they prepare for their upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Although the Cardinals scored a combined 19 runs in their last two games against the Cubs, they are making some changes to their lineup for the first game of their Monday doubleheader against the Reds. One notable change involves exciting rookie outfielder Joshua Baez.

Joshua Baez Batting First for Cardinals vs. Reds

Baez will be in a new spot in the Cardinals’ batting order against the Reds on Monday, as he is in the leadoff spot. This comes after he hit fifth for the Cardinals in their most recent game against the Cubs.

Baez moving up the lineup comes after he went 0-for-5 and had three strikeouts against the Cubs on Sunday. While he had a tough game, it certainly does not take away from his outstanding MLB debut, as he hit three home runs and recorded five RBI on Saturday.

Baez will be replacing JJ Wetherholt at the leadoff spot, who is not playing in the first game of the Cardinals’ doubleheader against the Reds on Monday.

Here is the Cardinals’ full lineup for their first of two Monday games against the Reds.

LF Joshua Baez

DH Ivan Herrera

RF Jordan Walker

1B Alec Burleson

2B Jose Fermin

SS Maysyn Winn

3B Blaze Jordan

CF Everson Pereira

C Pedro Pages

Quinn Matthews will be the Cardinals’ starting pitcher against the Reds for this matchup.

Baez Will Be Looking to Have Another Big Game

With Baez leading off for the Cardinals in the first game against the Reds on Monday, it is clear that he will be looking to put together another big performance. He certainly left a great first impression with his three-home-run debut, and it will be very interesting to see what he can do in his third career MLB game from here.

The Cardinals are entering this game with a 63-61 record and are 3.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot in the National League.