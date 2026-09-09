St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Jordan Walker Decision During Giants Series

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost each of the first two games of their series against the San Francisco Giants, falling 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Now, they’ll look to avoid the sweep Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the action, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made a notable change to his starting lineup involving slugger and first-time All-Star Jordan Walker.

Cardinals Announce Walker Decision

After going 1-for-8 across the first two games of the series, Marmol decided to keep Walker out of the lineup for the finale and give him a day off.

Bryan Torres will start in left field, Nathan Church will play center field and Joshua Báez will start in right field.

Here’s the full Cardinals lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Cardinals 9/9 B. Torres LF I. Herrera DH A. Burleson 1B L. Bernal C J. Báez RF N. Gorman 3B T. Saggese 2B M. Winn SS N. Church CF.”

Cardinals 9/9 B. Torres LF

I. Herrera DH

A. Burleson 1B

L. Bernal C

J. Báez RF

N. Gorman 3B

T. Saggese 2B

M. Winn SS

N. Church CF A. Pallante SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 9, 2026

Walker’s 2026 Season

Walker is in his fourth season with the Cardinals, and he’s having the best year of his career despite slowing down a bit after the All-Star break following his Home Run Derby victory.

He’s currently hitting .282 across 142 games and 557 at-bats, recording 90 runs, 157 hits, 28 home runs and 100 RBIs while slugging .490 with a .828 OPS.

Cardinals Right Now

St. Louis has struggled since mid-July. And they’ve put itself in a tough position with just 16 games remaining in the regular season.

The Cardinals are now 72-74 overall, leaving them six games out of the final Wild Card spot. Barring a late-season miracle, St. Louis appears headed for a fourth consecutive season without a postseason appearance.