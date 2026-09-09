Hi, Subscriber

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Jordan Walker Decision During Giants Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 20: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals during the 10-9 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 20, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost each of the first two games of their series against the San Francisco Giants, falling 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Now, they’ll look to avoid the sweep Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the action, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made a notable change to his starting lineup involving slugger and first-time All-Star Jordan Walker.

Cardinals Announce Walker Decision

After going 1-for-8 across the first two games of the series, Marmol decided to keep Walker out of the lineup for the finale and give him a day off.

Bryan Torres will start in left field, Nathan Church will play center field and Joshua Báez will start in right field.

Here’s the full Cardinals lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Cardinals 9/9 B. Torres LF I. Herrera DH A. Burleson 1B L. Bernal C J. Báez RF N. Gorman 3B T. Saggese 2B M. Winn SS N. Church CF.”

Walker’s 2026 Season

Walker is in his fourth season with the Cardinals, and he’s having the best year of his career despite slowing down a bit after the All-Star break following his Home Run Derby victory.

He’s currently hitting .282 across 142 games and 557 at-bats, recording 90 runs, 157 hits, 28 home runs and 100 RBIs while slugging .490 with a .828 OPS.

Cardinals Right Now

St. Louis has struggled since mid-July. And they’ve put itself in a tough position with just 16 games remaining in the regular season.

The Cardinals are now 72-74 overall, leaving them six games out of the final Wild Card spot. Barring a late-season miracle, St. Louis appears headed for a fourth consecutive season without a postseason appearance.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Jordan Walker Decision During Giants Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x