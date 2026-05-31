St. Louis Cardinals Trade Pitch Lands Tarik Skubal In Recent MLB Mock

The belief around Major League Baseball is that Tarik Skubal will be traded at the MLB trade deadline, which is August 3 this season. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently reported that things are ‘trending’ toward a blockbuster Skubal trade, which will certainly send shockwaves across MLB.

Tarik Skubal is still recovering from an elbow injury, but he’s started to throw to live batters. Skubal has been out for pretty much all of May, and the Detroit Tigers have really suffered because of his absence, dropping into last place in the AL Central. Could the St. Louis Cardinals be a potential landing spot for Tarik Skubal? A recent MLB mock trade idea by FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline inserts the Cardinals in the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes.

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Cardinals-Tigers Trade Proposal for Tarik Skubal

Per FanSided.com’s Kline, St. Louis could land Tarik Skubal if they send away these three prospects: RHP Jurrangelo Cijntje, LHP Quinn Matthews, LHP Brycen Mautz.

Kline had this to say about the Cardinals’ farm system, and a recent outline of what it might take to land Skubal:

“The Cardinals aren’t without talent in their farm system — Chaim Bloom very dilligently expanded their youth pool this past offseason — but St. Louis does lack the top-shelf prospects that Los Angeles, Chicago and other contenders might offer up.”

“As a result, that probably means Bloom needs to pepper Detroit with volume. How about three pitchers knocking on the MLB door? FanSided’s Robert Murray spoke with rival GMs, all of whom suggested one MLB top-100 prospect alongside other top-10 system prospects could get the job done. This deal delivers on that front.”

Remember, Skubal is likely to be a rental addition, which drives down the asking price just a little bit, and the Tigers being out of playoff contention (for now) makes him a likely trade candidate.

Tarik Skubal, a back-to-back AL Cy Young winner, is regarded as the best starting pitcher in MLB.

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Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Season…

Tarik Skubal has made just a handful of starts this season, but as always, he’s been dominant.

Over 43.1 innings pitched in 2026, Skubal has an ERA of 2.70 with 45 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.95.

Other potential suitors for Tarik Skubal include many MLB contenders like the Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays, and Yankees.

However, it’s really anyone’s game when it comes to which MLB team could land him, and it will likely come down to who offers the Tigers the strongest package for their southpaw ace.

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