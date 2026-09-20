Cardinals Urged to Target Blue Jays Veteran This Offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals missed the playoffs this season and will need to go back to the drawing board as they look to build a team capable of returning to the postseason next year.

With that in mind, the question is which moves they should make to improve the roster and compete with the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central.

As for what position the team needs to consider, Robert Murray believes that the team needs a veteran starter in their rotation, and he has a name: Toronto Blue Jays‘ Shane Bieber.

“If the Cardinals want a veteran starter who won’t break the bank, Bieber is a strong option for them to consider,” Murray wrote in a Sept. 19 article. “At his best, Bieber is a Cy Young Award winner who can headline a rotation. But that came in 2020, and he’s not that same pitcher. But he can be a solid mid-level starter and has proven as such with a 3.31 ERA in nine seasons, with a 4.03 ERA in Toronto.”

Since arriving in Toronto last season, Bieber has a record of 9-4 with an ERA of 4.03 and 81 strikeouts in 18 appearances, per StatMuse. Moreover, the 31-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays decide to re-sign him.

Potentially Signing Blue Jays’ Shane Bieber Comes With Risk

Nonetheless, one reason Toronto might not re-sign Bieber is his injury history. As a result, any team that looks to sign him in free agency will need to weigh whether the risk is worth the reward.

“He comes with an extensive injury history, however, and that could scare off plenty of teams,” Murray added. “And if the Cardinals prefer a player who can eat innings and has a lesser injury history, which is entirely possible, then Bieber may not be the option for them.”

Cardinals Get Another Name to Pursue This Offseason

Bieber isn’t the only name that Murray is urging St. Louis to pursue this offseason to bolster their team. He also believes that the Cardinals could be the change of scenery that Anthony Volpe needs after a rollercoaster career with the New York Yankees.

“Anthony Volpe would be a really good, buy-low option for the Cardinals,” Murray wrote in a Sept. 19 article. “Volpe was supposed to be the Yankees‘ long-term answer at shortstop. Instead, he struggled mightily and fluctuated between the majors and minors.

“The Yankees still believe in Volpe and want to hold him, so a trade might be considered unlikely. But this is something that other teams will sniff around this offseason, I believe, and Bloom – who has previously worked with the Red Sox and Rays – should have plenty of familiarity in dealing with the Yankees.”

Since returning back to the majors on Sept. 9, Volpe has performed well. Entering Sept. 20, Volpe has been batting .290 with nine hits, a home run, seven RBIs, and four runs scored in seven games, per StatMuse.

Moreover, if Volpe can end the season on a high note and have a productive postseason, his trade value might increase.