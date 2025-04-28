Cardinals Demote Top Prospect Amid Struggles

The St. Louis Cardinals recently gave one of their top prospects, Thomas Saggese, his second taste of the majors after his brief stint with the team in 2024. However, after a couple of rough games, Saggese is headed back to the minors, as the team has opted to demote him and let him continue to develop in Triple-A before he returns to the big-league club.

Saggese was promoted to the majors to fill in for Masyn Winn at shortstop during his stint on the injured list. While Winn was activated off the injured list last Tuesday, Saggese wasn’t immediately sent back down to the minors, as he played well during his brief stint. His fortunes changed quickly, though, and the Cardinals decided not to risk and send Saggese back to the minors for the time being.

Cardinals Playing it Safe With Thomas Saggese’s Development

Play

Saggese got off to a strong start in his second stint with the Cardinals, recording at least one hit in each of his first nine starts. He cooled off quickly, though, as Saggese has just one hit in his past 11 at-bats, including two straight games without a hit against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. With Winn healthy, St. Louis is opting to give Saggese more time to develop before potentially bringing him back later in the season.

Through 14 games, Saggese’s numbers look very strong, as he’s posted a .341 batting average while smacking a home run and driving in seven runs. The Cardinals No. 5 prospect entering the season, Saggese can play at second base, third base, and shortstop in the field, making him a valuable option off the bench. However, for the time being, St. Louis is turning to Jose Barrero, who is joining the team in the majors in a corresponding move.

“In an attempt to fortify their middle-infield depth while also continuing the development of one of their top prospects, the Cardinals are planning to promote Jose Barrero and option Thomas Saggese to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, per sources close to the team,” John Denton on MLB.com reported on Sunday night.

Cardinals Giving Jose Barrero Another Shot in the Majors

Barrero is a former top prospect of the Cincinnati Reds who has struggled mightily during his previous stints in the majors. In 139 games played over the course of four seasons with the Reds, Barrero has posted a .186 batting average with four home runs and 32 runs batted in. Barrero does provide an element of speed along with a strong glove in the outfield, but his inability to consistently get on base has prevented him from sticking in the majors.

After putting together a strong body of work during spring training and hitting .299 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 23 games for the Memphis Redbirds in Triple-A, Barrero is getting another shot to find his way in the majors with St. Louis. He likely will be used off the bench most nights, but if Barrero can make the most of his opportunity, he could realize his potential that was once clear as day during his time with Cincinnati.

The Cardinals are fresh off a series victory over the Brewers, and they will coincidentally open a new four-game set with the Reds on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.