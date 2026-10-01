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TRADE: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire 23-Year-Old From Diamondbacks Amid MLB Playoffs

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Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals
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ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MARCH 26: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals chats with St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 26, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals at this year’s trade deadline.

The Cardinals acquired right-hander Daniel Eagen, left-hander Sandro Santana and a player to be named later in the deal.

On Thursday, the Cardinals officially announced the player to be named later in the trade.

St. Louis Cardinals Acquire RHP Brian Curley From Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 04: Chaim Bloom Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox watches warmups before a game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on July 04, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

From Cardinals Player Development on X: We have acquired RHP Brian Curley from Arizona as the Player to be Named Later to complete the August 3rd Lars Nootbaar trade.

Looking at Brian Curley

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: A detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks selected Curley in the third round (No. 92 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Curley is 23 years old. He is a native of Midlothian, Virginia.

The right-hander made his professional debut this year.

Houston Astros v St Louis Cardinals
GettyJUPITER, FL – MARCH 14: Gloves, hats and sunglasses of the St. Louis Cardinals sit on the dugout steps during a game against the Houston Astros at Roger Dean Stadium on March 14, 2012 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images)

He started the year at the High-A level. Arizona promoted him to Double-A Amarillo in mid-July.

Curley posted a 4.52 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings across 15 outings (13 starts) at the High-A level.

In Double-A, Curley recorded a 6.41 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings across 10 starts.

Looking at Lars Nootbar

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Lars Nootbaar #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park on September 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nootbaar spent his entire career with the Cardinals before being traded to the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline.

He made his MLB debut in 2021.

Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 12: Lars Nootbaar #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks into the dugout before the MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on September 12, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nootbaar put up decent numbers with Arizona, slashing .244/.353/.409 with five home runs and 17 RBI.

Unfortunately for Nootbaar, the Diamondbacks just barely missed the postseason and finished the year with 86 wins.

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 2: Nathan Church #27 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds second base en route to scoring on a double off the bat of Lars Nootbaar #21 (not pictured) in the third inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 2, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Nootbaar is under control through the 2027 seaosn. He is being paid $5.25 million this year.

In his six years with the Cardinals, Nootbaar posted 9.8 bWAR and a .241/.340/.402 slash line with 61 home runs and 210 RBI.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire 23-Year-Old From Diamondbacks Amid MLB Playoffs

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