TRADE: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire 23-Year-Old From Diamondbacks Amid MLB Playoffs

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals at this year’s trade deadline.

The Cardinals acquired right-hander Daniel Eagen, left-hander Sandro Santana and a player to be named later in the deal.

On Thursday, the Cardinals officially announced the player to be named later in the trade.

St. Louis Cardinals Acquire RHP Brian Curley From Arizona Diamondbacks

From Cardinals Player Development on X: We have acquired RHP Brian Curley from Arizona as the Player to be Named Later to complete the August 3rd Lars Nootbaar trade.

Looking at Brian Curley

The Diamondbacks selected Curley in the third round (No. 92 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.

Curley is 23 years old. He is a native of Midlothian, Virginia.

The right-hander made his professional debut this year.

He started the year at the High-A level. Arizona promoted him to Double-A Amarillo in mid-July.

Curley posted a 4.52 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings across 15 outings (13 starts) at the High-A level.

In Double-A, Curley recorded a 6.41 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings across 10 starts.

Looking at Lars Nootbar

Nootbaar spent his entire career with the Cardinals before being traded to the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline.

He made his MLB debut in 2021.

Nootbaar put up decent numbers with Arizona, slashing .244/.353/.409 with five home runs and 17 RBI.

Unfortunately for Nootbaar, the Diamondbacks just barely missed the postseason and finished the year with 86 wins.

Nootbaar is under control through the 2027 seaosn. He is being paid $5.25 million this year.

In his six years with the Cardinals, Nootbaar posted 9.8 bWAR and a .241/.340/.402 slash line with 61 home runs and 210 RBI.