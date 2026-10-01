Trade: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Young Pitcher From Diamondbacks Amid MLB Playoffs

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Diamondbacks selected Curley in the third round (No. 92 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.
Curley is 23 years old. He is a native of Midlothian, Virginia.
The right-hander made his professional debut this year.
He started the year at the High-A level. Arizona promoted him to Double-A Amarillo in mid-July.
Curley posted a 4.52 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings across 15 outings (13 starts) at the High-A level.
In Double-A, Curley recorded a 6.41 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings across 10 starts.
Looking at Lars Nootbar
Nootbaar spent his entire career with the Cardinals before being traded to the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline.
He made his MLB debut in 2021.
Nootbaar put up decent numbers with Arizona, slashing .244/.353/.409 with five home runs and 17 RBI.
Unfortunately for Nootbaar, the Diamondbacks just barely missed the postseason and finished the year with 86 wins.
Nootbaar is under control through the 2027 seaosn. He is being paid $5.25 million this year.
In his six years with the Cardinals, Nootbaar posted 9.8 bWAR and a .241/.340/.402 slash line with 61 home runs and 210 RBI.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired a young pitcher from the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB playoffs.
Trade: St. Louis Cardinals Acquire Young Pitcher From Diamondbacks Amid MLB Playoffs