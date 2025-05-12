Star Player’s Ongoing Position Shakeup Sparks Controversy in Red Sox Clubhouse

The Boston Red Sox thought they had their infield puzzle figured out for the 2025 season, but just one month in, things are already shifting—and not in the way their franchise cornerstone, Rafael Devers, expected.

Initially, Devers made the sacrifice of giving up third base to accommodate Alex Bregman, a change that was positioned as a strategic upgrade.

Now, with Triston Casas sidelined and no long-term answer at first base, the Red Sox are asking Devers to move again—this time to first base. This marks the second position change for Devers in just six weeks, and this one carries a higher level of risk.

The 26-year-old, who signed a $313.5 million extension with Boston in 2023, has never played first base in the majors. With Casas recovering from a rib injury and Masataka Yoshida needing at-bats at designated hitter as he comes back from shoulder surgery, the Red Sox are backed into a corner, forcing them to make uncomfortable decisions.

The front office insists that this is just a temporary solution, but the communication around the decision has been anything but clear.

Devers, sources say, wasn’t informed of the move until the last minute — leaving him frustrated with the constant positional shuffling, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

His previous willingness to cooperate is now being tested with yet another unexpected change, and the lack of transparency is causing tension within the clubhouse.

Manager Alex Cora has been largely quiet on the subject, with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow stepping in to explain the move.

Breslow is trying to balance short-term flexibility with the team’s long-term cohesion, but with the Red Sox sitting near .500 and trying to stay competitive in the AL East, it’s starting to feel less like a strategic decision and more like a scramble to survive.

Despite the changes, Devers has remained professional, but this situation brings up uncomfortable memories for Red Sox fans of other homegrown stars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts—players who were also put in awkward positions before being traded away.

While there’s no indication that the Red Sox are actively shopping Devers, the lack of stability and the ongoing position shuffling are causing unease. Devers does not have a no-trade clause, and any lingering uncertainty could affect his commitment to Boston.

For now, Devers is expected to debut at first base later this week, likely during the team’s upcoming homestand. His bat continues to impress—he’s on track for another 30-homer season—but the defensive transition could present a steep learning curve.

Whether this gamble will pay off or backfire is yet to be seen. However, it’s clear that Boston’s 2025 blueprint is already undergoing significant changes.

The Red Sox still have time to correct course, but if they want their $300 million star to remain invested, they will need to treat him as more than just a roster plug.

Devers performed like a star in Sunday’s victory over the Kansas City Royals—going 2-for-3, belting a game-winning home run in the top of the sixth to ultimately seal the deal for Boston on the road.