Tampa Bay Rays Re-Signing ‘Greatest Player’ to Close Out Career

After 16 major league seasons, Evan Longoria is officially hanging up his spikes–and doing so where it all began.

The longtime third baseman will retire as a Tampa Bay Ray, signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the franchise he helped put on the map.

Longoria’s retirement will be made official in a pregame ceremony on June 7, at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

And while his production had tapered off in recent years, the reaction from fans, teammates, and baseball insiders has made it clear: Longoria walks away as one of the most respected players of his generation.

A Career That Defined a Franchise

Longoria was the face of the Rays’ rise in the late 2000s, bursting onto the scene as the 2008 AL Rookie of the Year and playing a starring role in the team’s first World Series appearance that same season.

He compiled 1,930 hits, 342 home runs, and 1,159 RBIs while maintaining a .264 career batting average and an .804 OPS.

Longoria also racked up three Gold Gloves, three All-Star selections, and remains Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in home runs (261), RBIs (892), and games played (1,435).

More than the numbers, Longoria became a symbol of the Rays’ gritty, underdog identity. His walk-off homer in Game 162 of the 2011 season–sending Tampa Bay to the postseason in dramatic fashion–still ranks among the most iconic moments in modern MLB history.

“Tampa always felt like my home,” Longoria said. “And it’s really always felt like the place that I should retire. “Especially with not ever really having the opportunity to come back as a player, as an opposing player, it just seemed like this is the best way for closure.” Cue the violins 🎻 Longo returns on June 7 to officially retire as a Tampa Bay Ray. pic.twitter.com/p0Ji0I4nyh — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 12, 2025

Widespread Respect Across the League

News of Longoria’s retirement was met with admiration across the sport.

“Longo is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” said Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt. “This guy’s the epitome of what a professional baseball player looks like.

“Evan Longoria is everything that’s good about our game, and what a wonderful career he had.”

On social media, fans flooded platforms with tribute videos, career highlights, and heartfelt messages.

Even critics of the Rays’ frequent roster churn often pointed to Longoria as the rare star who stayed–a player who embraced the market, the team culture, and the grind.

An Impact Beyond the Field

Longoria wasn’t just a fan favorite–he was a clubhouse leader and mentor.

During his final seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants, younger players credited him for his professionalism and insight.

Despite battling injuries and declining playing time, Longoria remained engaged, supportive, and focused.

“He was an incredible addition to our team,” Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll said. “Something that we needed in that clubhouse.”

One Last Moment at Home

Longoria’s decision to retire with Tampa Bay wasn’t just sentimental–it was fitting.

He was the face of the Rays’ golden era and helped legitimize a franchise that many once doubted would last.

Now, he’ll end his career on his terms, in front of the fans who saw him grow from a top prospect into a franchise cornerstone.

“Evan Longoria embodies what it means to be a Tampa Bay Ray,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said.

“From the moment he stepped on the field, he brought excellence, leadership and a competitive spirit that shaped the identity of this franchise.

“He, more than anyone, helped transform the Devil Rays into the Rays, and we are honored to welcome him home as he retires in the uniform where it all began.”