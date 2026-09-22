Freddy Peralta’s Turnaround Gives the Mets-Rays Trade a New Twist

When the Tampa Bay Rays acquired Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets, they were taking a chance on a pitcher whose recent results did not match his reputation.

Several weeks later, Peralta looks poised to influence Tampa Bay’s October plans. He allowed one run in 5.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. According to MLB.com’s account of that game, he had a 0.94 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP across his previous five starts. His fastball averaged 96.4 mph against Boston, up from his season average.

Those results do not settle who won the August trade. They do make its immediate stakes look different. The Mets received three prospects; the Rays received a pending free agent who may be pitching his best baseball just before the postseason.

Peralta Has Given Tampa Bay More Than Innings

The trade sent outfielder Aidan Smith, pitcher Gary Gill Hill and infielder Émilien Pitre to New York. At the time, Peralta had struggled during the latter part of his Mets tenure. MLB.com reported a 6.44 ERA over his final 13 outings with New York, a sharp change from the pitcher who had been an All-Star with Milwaukee.

Tampa Bay did not need him to erase every difficult start from earlier in the year. It needed him to become a trustworthy option when the games mattered most. That possibility has grown considerably.

MLB.com examined the adjustments behind his improvement. Peralta raised his arm angle, regained some extension, and increased his changeup use after joining the Rays. The results against those pitches improved during his recent run. Those changes offer a more useful explanation than simply saying a trade gave him a fresh start.

October Will Shape How the Deal Is Remembered

The Rays already have Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez among their leading rotation options. Yet MLB’s postseason roster projection places Peralta firmly in the discussion for a short playoff series, when Tampa Bay may need only three starters. Shane McClanahan’s uncertain availability makes every dependable alternative more valuable.

There is a limit to the trade argument. Peralta can become a free agent after this season, while the prospects New York acquired could contribute for years. Five excellent starts cannot establish their eventual value, and no postseason role has been formally announced.

Still, the short-term picture is plain. Tampa Bay traded for a pitcher who had lost his form in New York. As the Rays prepare for October, Peralta has given them reason to consider him for an important start.

The Mets-Rays deal will take years to judge fully. Its first October could make the most memorable early impression.