Rays Get Great Injury News on Junior Caminero Before Red Sox Series

The Tampa Bay Rays got quite the injury scare at the All-Star Game. Third baseman Junior Caminero was hit in the hand by a Riley O’Brien pitch and immediately exited the game under his own power. X-rays were negative at the time, but the concern shifted when Caminero would be back in the lineup.

That concern has now been addressed, as MLB insider Jon Morosi reports that Caminero is in the starting lineup for Tampa Bay.

Caminero was named the American League’s starting third baseman. On the season, he’s slashing .279/.372/.555 with 28 home runs and a 152 wRC+. He’s become one of the top power bats in the league, thanks to his elite bat speed.

Rays Begin Critical Series vs. Hot Red Sox Team

Tampa Bay holds the best record in the AL (56-38) at the All-Star break. The Rays carry a three-game lead over the New York Yankees for the AL East lead. They’ll hope to close on their first division title since 2021 over the season’s final 68 games.

The Rays open the second half of the season with a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Boston is carrying a nine-game winning streak into the break and will get their All-Star first baseman, Willson Contreras, back during the series.

Having Caminero back will give Tampa Bay their best hitter to battle against that vaunted rotation. Boston’s rotation has become left-hand heavy, with four of their five current starters being southpaws. Caminero, as a right-handed bat, serves as a natural platoon counter.