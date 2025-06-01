MLB Writer Explains Why Rays Sent Speedster Rookie Packing

The Tampa Bay Rays made a move that left fans puzzled, if not outright frustrated: optioning electrifying rookie Chandler Simpson to Triple-A Durham in favor of reinstating Jake Mangum. On paper, it doesn’t add up. Simpson was slashing .285/.315/.317, had 19 stolen bases, and had become a fan favorite thanks to his game-breaking speed.

So why Simpson, and not Christopher Morel, who has underperformed at the plate and in the field? CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson says the answer isn’t emotional. It’s cold, calculated roster logic—and a reminder that MLB decisions often have more to do with contracts, options, and long-term value than they do with who fans love most.

Simpson’s Hype Was Real—But So Were the Warts

Let’s get this out of the way: watching Chandler Simpson run is like watching a highlight reel on fast-forward. He’s baseball’s fastest player, and he makes infield grounders look like bunt singles. But there’s more to baseball than adrenaline and stolen bases.

Simpson’s offensive profile was thin. Despite a .285 average, he drew only six walks and had four extra-base hits across 35 games. His OPS+ of 83 put him near the bottom of the Rays’ lineup in terms of production. More importantly, advanced metrics showed that his baserunning barely made up for his overall negative offensive value.

Defensively, the shine dulled further. Statcast had Simpson converting only two of 10 tough plays (three-star difficulty or higher), and he underperformed even on balls with 76–90% catch probabilities. That’s not what you want from a guy whose primary tool is speed. Unfortunately, speed without elite defensive reads can make for a liability in the outfield.

Morel’s Still Around Because the Rays Have No Choice

Christopher Morel has been worse than Simpson offensively, and nobody’s pretending otherwise. But there’s a reason he’s still on the active roster: he’s out of minor-league options.

Sending Morel down would require exposing him to waivers, and there’s a decent chance he’d be claimed, even with his recent struggles. He’s still just 25 and posted a 122 OPS+ as recently as 2023. The Rays aren’t ready to lose that upside for nothing, especially after acquiring him from the Cubs at last year’s trade deadline.

Rays fans may not like it, but this is the part of roster construction that rarely gets headlines. If a player has minor-league options, he’s always more likely to be the odd man out. Simpson has them, but Morel doesn’t. It’s as simple as that.

Mangum and Misner Are Now or Never, Guys

Simpson’s demotion wasn’t just about him. It was also about giving a real shot to Jake Mangum and Kameron Misner, both of whom are older and closer to being organizational afterthoughts if they don’t show something soon.

Mangum, 28, returns from injury needing reps. Misner, also 28, is still a mystery at the major league level. The Rays know what Simpson is: a raw burner who needs more polish. But they don’t yet know if Mangum or Misner can carve out big-league roles—and now’s the time to find out.

Long-Term Play: Let the Kid Work

There’s also a developmental angle here. Simpson wasn’t playing every day in the bigs, and the Rays likely believe that everyday reps in Durham will help refine his approach at the plate and improve his reads in the outfield.

Sending a 24-year-old down isn’t necessarily a punishment—it can be an investment. Simpson should learn and grow in Triple-A rather than stagnating on the bench or struggling with sporadic playing time in Tampa.

It’s a Business, Not a Highlight Reel

Simpson’s demotion stings because he was a fun person. But baseball front offices aren’t paid to entertain—they’re paid to win. And until Simpson becomes a more complete player, he’ll have to wait his turn. The good news? If he keeps stealing bases and refining his game, that turn will come again soon.