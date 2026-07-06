Rays Promote 3-Year Cardinals Pitcher Before Yankees Series

Before beginning a four-game series against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, the Tampa Bay Rays have promoted former St. Louis Cardinals right-handed reliever Chris Roycroft, according to his transaction log on MLB.com. As a corresponding move, Tampa Bay optioned right-hander Mason Englert, 26, to Triple-A Durham.

The Rays acquired Roycroft from the Cardinals late last month in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, both teams announced. Roycroft had been designated for assignment a few days earlier.

Tampa Bay Rays Recall Former St. Louis Cardinals Right-Hander Before New York Yankees Series

The Cardinals signed Roycroft to a minor-league deal out of the Frontier League in 2022. He logged 60 1/3 innings with St. Louis across three seasons (2024-26), posting a poor 6.41 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 37 walks. Over four seasons in the minors, Roycroft has a 4.54 ERA with 219 strikeouts and 107 walks in 216 innings.

Roycroft was a late bloomer, making his MLB debut as a 27-year-old in 2024. He posted a 4.19 ERA with a 21.3% strikeout rate and 11% walk rate over 34 1/3 innings as a rookie. Since then, he’s logged just 26 MLB innings, allowing 27 earned runs on 39 hits and 20 walks with just 19 strikeouts. This season, the right-hander has allowed nine earned runs on 13 hits and eight walks in 5 1/3 MLB innings over seven appearances.

Roycroft had rough numbers with St. Louis’ Triple-A squad this season, recording an ugly 5.84 ERA with a low 16.8% strikeout rate. However, he’s done much better in his limited time in the Rays’ organization, allowing no earned runs, two hits and no walks with four strikeouts across four innings.

Roycroft is in his final minor-league option year, per MLB Trade Rumors. Therefore, Tampa Bay can quickly option him whenever it needs a fresh arm without having to worry about losing the right-hander. It seems likely he’s just in the majors for a short stint. If he remains on the 40-man roster for the rest of the season and spring training, he will have to make the Opening Day roster or be designated for assignment.

Englert, who was sent down to make room for Roycroft, had been recalled just one day before being optioned. He started against the Houston Astros on Sunday, allowing just two earned runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He wasn’t demoted for his performance, but to allow a fresh arm in Roycroft to be added to the staff.

Rays Set to Begin Huge Series vs. Yankees

Rocroft can help the Rays take a commanding lead in the AL East standings. Tampa Bay already holds a four-game lead over New York for first place in the division.

The Yankees are arguably the best team in the AL, yet have been playing like the worst lately. New York has dropped nine of its last 10 games, while Tampa Bay has won eight of its last 10 games.

Game 1 of the four-game set between the Yankees and Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Monday. The matchup will be available to stream on Rays.TV and the YES Network.