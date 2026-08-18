Tampa Bay Rays Announce Decision on $9.7 Million Prospect Grady Emerson

The Tampa Bay Rays organization made a notable decision Monday morning surrounding their 2026 first-round pick, Grady Emerson, whom they drafted No. 2 overall just over a month ago.

Emerson, 18, attended Fort Worth Christian School in Texas before the Rays drafted him and gave him a record-breaking $9.75 million contract just days later. The deal marked the largest signing bonus ever given to a high school player.

Rays Make Emerson Move

He’s off to a fairly good start. Emerson has spent the last few weeks playing in the Bridge League at the Rays’ spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida.

However, the Rays announced Monday that Emerson will make his professional debut after promoting him to the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs, according to the MiLB transactions page.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times confirmed the move, posting, “#Rays top draft pick Grady Emerson will make his official pro debut, having been assigned to Class A @ChasRiverDogs. He will wear No. 21. Had been playing in Bridge League games in Port Charlotte and North Port.”

#Rays top draft pick Grady Emerson will make his official pro debut, having been assigned to Class A @ChasRiverDogs. He will wear No. 21. Had been playing in Bridge League games in Port Charlotte and North Port. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 18, 2026

Emerson Speaks on Joining Rays Organization

The young shortstop already ranks as a top-10 prospect in Major League Baseball and revealed how special it was to join an organization like Tampa Bay, which has established itself as one of the best teams in the league at producing and developing young talent through its farm system.

“Super special moment, you know, it’s something every kid dreams of,” Emerson said of his selection. “Being with everybody that has helped support me around this, it’s really amazing. I’m super thankful.”

He struck out just five times in 161 plate appearances during his senior season in Texas and finished the year batting .508 with eight home runs, 56 RBIs, 61 runs scored and 34 stolen bases.