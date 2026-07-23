AL East Contender Named Dark Horse to Land Tarik Skubal

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, Tarik Skubal remains the hottest name on the block. The Detroit Tigers ace is expected to be moved by Aug. 3. While perennial heavyweights like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are commonly viewed as his biggest suitors, there’s no shortage of teams in the mix.

As rumors continue to swirl, The Athletic on Thursday ranked the top contenders to land the reigning two-time American League Cy Young winner. Listed behind the Dodgers as a “dark horse” in the Skubal pursuit are the Tampa Bay Rays, who hold a 2.5-game lead in the AL East.

“If Skubal becomes available, the industry expects the Rays to act aggressively,” the article states. “The Rays and the Yankees are the two top teams in what is otherwise a mediocre American League. They are looking for a starter, and Skubal, alongside Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan would create a formidable trio for the playoffs.”

Rays Have Been Aggressive With Trades

The small-market Rays have historically been proactive on the trading market. This year may be no different.

The Athletic spoke to multiple MLB executives who cited their relentless yet failed pursuits of Nelson Cruz and Shohei Ohtani in previous years.

“I think the big surprise will be Tampa buying big,” one rival executive told The Athletic. “They’re everywhere at scouting.”

The Rays own the best record in the AL (59-42) after taking three straight games from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Adding Skubal would give Tampa Bay a legitimate ace and strengthen an already formidable rotation for a deep postseason run. The Rays rank second in the AL and fourth in MLB in staff WHIP (1.17) and ninth in ERA (3.84).

Rays’ Farm System is a Strength

Skubal won’t come cheap, even as a rental player. Despite missing all of May with an elbow injury, the 29-year-old has maintained his dominant form. In 14 starts, Skubal is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. He also has 98 strikeouts in 82.2 innings, as his rate of 10.67 per nine innings ranks fourth in the AL behind Dylan Cease, Jacob deGrom and Gavin Williams.

Fortunately, the Rays have the prospect capital to match. The Rays were No. 2 in Baseball America’s latest farm system rankings.

“They have the system to do it,” an AL executive told The Athletic.

Double-A outfielder Theo Gillen (No. 8 in MLB) is considered the Rays’ top prospect.