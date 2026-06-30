Rays’ Junior Caminero Announces Decision for 2026 Home Run Derby

The MLB 2026 Home Run Derby will take place on July 13 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Several names have emerged as potential competitors, and with many urging Tampa Bay Rays 22-year-old superstar Junior Caminero to participate, he officially announced his status on Tuesday.

Caminero Will Compete

After losing in last year’s Home Run Derby final to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Caminero announced he will return on July 13 to try to win the trophy.

“Unfinished business,” Caminero posted on Instagram. “Let’s roll it back.”

MLB also shared the news on social media as its first player announcement for the event.

“Junior Caminero announced that he is the first [Home Run Derby] participant!” MLB posted.

Junior Caminero announced that he is the first @TMobile #HRDerby participant! Watch live on Netflix, July 13 at 8 pm ET with special coverage beginning at 7 pm ET ⚾ Via Caminero’s IG pic.twitter.com/AMuJZ3kSzC — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Caminero’s 2026 Season

After a somewhat slow start to the season, Caminero has been a machine as of late.

Just last week, he homered seven times in six games, including four straight games with a home run streak that he is carrying into Tuesday night’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

He is slashing .500/.577/1.455 with a remarkable 2.031 OPS over the last week. On the season, he is hitting .292 with 22 home runs and 49 RBIs, currently on pace for another 40-plus home run season after hitting 45 last year.

Rays manager Kevin Cash summed up Caminero’s performance simply, saying, “Special player doing special things,” following Sunday’s win.

He’ll Make History at HR Derby

According to MLB.com, Caminero will become the first Rays player to represent the team twice in the Home Run Derby.

He turns 23 on Sunday, so if he wins the Derby, he would surpass Juan Gonzalez (1993) as the youngest player to ever win the event.

“Caminero will be the first player to twice represent the Rays in the Home Run Derby and would be the club’s first winner, if he did come out on top,” the MLB shared. “He would also still be the youngest Derby champion (23 years, 8 days as of July 13, 2026), surpassing Juan Gonzalez (23 years, 265 days in 1993).”