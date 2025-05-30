The Chandler Simpson Effect

In the third inning of the Tampa Bay Rays’s 13-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, Rays outfield Chandler Simpson scored a run without touching the ball. Without anyone touching the ball, for that matter.

Facing Astros started Ryan Gusto for the second time, Simpson drew a lead-off walk, the second time in the game that Gusto had opened the inning in this way. But while Josh Lowe came round to score the Rays’ first run in the first inning following a base hit by Brandon Lowe and a sacrifice liner by Yandy Diaz, Simpson needed no such help. Instead, he made his own luck.

As Kameron Misner stood at the plate, Simpson took off for second base on the third pitch of the at-bat, and narrowly beat out the tag by Jose Altuve. Had the Astros used their challenge, the safe call may have been overturned. Nevertheless, Simpson was undeterred, and two pitches later set off for third. The throw from Astros catcher Yainer Diaz was wide of third baseman (and former Ray) Isaac Paredes, and flew into left field; Simpson had time to comfortably pick himself up and head for home

Just like that, the Rays scored a run without a hit, in the time it took to throw only five pitches. A run scored not with the bat, solely with the legs. With his speed, Simpson effectively hit a home run without ever making contact with the ball.

Simpson As Fast As Anyone

This is what speed on the bases does. This is what Chandler Simpson does.

Simpson made headlines last year when he stole 104 bases across two levels of the Rays’ minor league system. He began this season with the Triple-A Durham Bulls, and was not expected to be on the major league roster so soon – however, multiple injuries to Rays outfielders saw Simpson called up early and become a key part of the Rays’ strong three-rookie outfield.

With echoes of Rays legend Carl Crawford – or, if you would prefer, Joey Gathright – Simpson’s 80-graded speed makes everything more difficult for the opposition, even if only as a decoy.

Rays Need Him More On Base

For Simpson to maximise this innate gift, walks like the one he took here need to become a more regular occurrence. This was only Simpson’s sixth walk in 123 plate appearances for the Rays, and it was one achieved more because Gusto was having significant trouble with his control all night more than through Simpson’s own discipline.

Simpson is also riding his luck somewhat at the plate, as scouting reports seemingly have yet to catch up to his profile. Specifically, much as he does a good job making contact with major league fastballs, he is struggling badly with off-speed pitches, an exploitable weakness down the road.

Nevertheless, Simpson’s scope for future development at the plate changes nothing about the impact he already has on the bases. He has no “power” in the conventional sense; instead, his power comes from the legs. He can steal bases, he can beat out routine grounders to first, and, it would appear, he can also hit home runs without hitting any home runs.