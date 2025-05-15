‘Bruce, You Got Me’: Bret Boone Embraces Unexpected Coaching Comeback

Bret Boone, a three-time All-Star and current hitting coach for the Texas Rangers, continues to honor his family’s rich baseball heritage while influencing the game’s future.

The Boone family stands as Major League Baseball’s first three-generation lineage.

It began with Ray Boone, a two-time All-Star infielder in the 1950s. His son, Bob Boone, was a four-time All-Star catcher and World Series champion with the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies.

Bret Boone, Bob’s son, made history in 1992 as MLB’s first third-generation player. His brother, Aaron Boone, also carved out a notable career and currently manages the New York Yankees.

“When I was a kid coming up, I almost had some resentment. It was like I was sick of hearing about it,” Bret said.

“And then, once I made it, and became an established player, then we didn’t talk about it anymore.

“That being said, I finished my career, and now it’s more of getting a little bit older and appreciating things a little bit more.”

Collectively, the Boones have amassed over 5,800 hits, 634 home runs, and 11 Gold Glove Awards, underscoring their significant impact on the sport.

Bret Boone’s Impactful Playing Career

Bret’s 14-year MLB tenure was marked by both offensive prowess and defensive excellence. He achieved a .266 batting average, 252 home runs, and 1,021 RBIs.

His accolades include three All-Star selections, four Gold Glove Awards, and two Silver Slugger Awards.

Notably, in 1998, Bret and his brother Aaron played together for the Cincinnati Reds, forming part of the only MLB infield composed of two sets of brothers.

Transition to Coaching and Mentorship

In May 2025, Bret Boone embraced a new role as the hitting coach for the Texas Rangers.

“It’s nothing I’ve ever talked to anybody about,” Bret said.

The opportunity emerged when Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who once managed Boone in San Diego, reached out directly.

The two have a long-standing respect for one another, and Bochy believed Boone’s personality and philosophy were the right fit for a struggling Rangers offense.

“I called him back and told him, ‘Bruce, you got me.’”

Bringing his “old-school swagger” and deep baseball knowledge, he’s committed to revitalizing the team’s offense.

His approach emphasizes fundamental techniques and a strong work ethic, aiming to instill confidence and consistency in the Rangers’ hitters.

Continuing the Legacy: The Fourth Generation

The Boone family’s baseball journey could extend further with Bret’s son, Jake Boone.

Jake played college baseball at Princeton University and signed with the Washington Nationals as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

During his time in the Nationals’ minor league system, he posted a .229 batting average over 170 at-bats, with 23 RBIs and 9 stolen bases. However, he was released by the Nationals in May 2022.

Undeterred, Jake has continued his professional baseball career in independent leagues.

He joined the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League until 2023, where he aimed to refine his skills and keep the Boone legacy alive.

Jake then moved to the New England Knockouts where he posted a .292 batting average with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs in 91 games.

If Jake ever reaches the Majors, he would become the first fourth-generation player in MLB history, extending one of baseball’s most iconic family legacies.