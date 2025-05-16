Rangers Bruce Bochy Climbs Into MLB History, Passing Sparky Anderson

On May 15, Bruce Bochy etched his name deeper into baseball history by securing his 2,195th career managerial win, surpassing Hall of Famer Sparky Anderson for sixth place on Major League Baseball’s all-time wins list.

The milestone came as Bochy’s Texas Rangers edged out the Houston Astros 1-0 at Globe Life Field, with ace Jacob deGrom delivering eight scoreless innings in a dominant performance.

A Personal Connection

This achievement is particularly meaningful for Bochy, who grew up a Cincinnati Reds fan during Anderson’s tenure with the team.

Reflecting on the moment, Bochy shared, “I grew up a Reds fan. My dad, he got me on the Reds, he was from West Virginia, so we always had them on the radio.

“I go back when Fred Hutchinson managed. I follow them, of course a Big Red Machine fan, Johnny Bench was my guy, probably inspired me to play this game as much as anybody.”

A Storied Career

Bochy’s managerial career spans nearly three decades, beginning with the San Diego Padres (1995–2006), followed by a successful stint with the San Francisco Giants (2007–19), and currently with the Texas Rangers since 2023.

Under his leadership, the Giants secured three World Series titles (2010, ’12, ’14), and the Rangers clinched their first-ever championship in ’23.

“Look at what he’s accomplished in this game,” deGrom said.

“Ultimate leader, knows what to say at the right times, just think about how long he’s been around the game.”

Drafted by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 1975 MLB Draft, Bochy played as a catcher for nine seasons in the majors with the Astros, Mets, and Padres.

Known more for his leadership and game-calling than flashy stats, Bochy’s cerebral approach to the game laid the foundation for his future in management.

After retiring as a player in 1987, he quickly transitioned into coaching within the Padres’ minor league system until he was named manager in October ’94.

He won Manager of the Year in 1996 and Padres Chairman’s Award in 2003.

Climbing the Ranks

As of this milestone, the top six MLB managers by career wins are:

Connie Mack–3,731

Tony La Russa–2,884

John McGraw–2,763

Bobby Cox–2,504

Joe Torre–2,326

Bruce Bochy–2,195

Bochy’s ascent to sixth place underscores his enduring impact on the game and positions him within reach of Joe Torre’s fifth-place mark, should he choose to extend his managerial tenure beyond his current contract

But before Bochy could really enjoy this career milestone, he had to thank Anderson for what he’s done for the game:

“I’d like to honor the man. There’s times when you get called up to the big leagues and you’re just amazed by everything.

“We’re playing the Reds in 1978 and I’m catching there. Bench, Rose, and those guys are there, Sparky’s over there. That was a huge moment for me. So I just wanted to honor this man for what he did.”

A Clubhouse Celebration

The milestone win was followed by a heartfelt celebration in the Rangers’ clubhouse.

Champagne flutes were filled, “some beautiful words” from Chris Young were said, and a few special gifts were given, including a “bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 15 year bourbon, a customized jug of Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon with his achievement etched into the front and a plaque that commemorated the achievement.”

Bochy made sure to thank the team as well: “I want to thank you guys for being such a part of this. I’m riding the backs of you guys. Let’s keep marching.”

This milestone not only cements Bochy’s legacy as one of baseball’s most accomplished managers but also serves as a testament to his dedication, strategic acumen, and the respect he commands across the league.