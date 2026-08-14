Jack Leiter’s Fastball Came Back at 98 MPH—Now the Rangers Face a Bigger Question

Jack Leiter’s first competitive outing since ankle surgery gave the Texas Rangers almost everything they could have wanted. The right-hander looked healthy, missed bats, and showed that his premium fastball survived the layoff.

What the performance did not provide was a clear answer about where he fits next.

Leiter worked 2.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three. He threw 32 of 48 pitches for strikes in the opening appearance of his rehabilitation assignment, according to MLB.com’s detailed report.

The results were encouraging, but the underlying pitch data offered the more important development for Texas.

Leiter’s Fastball Passed Its First Test

Leiter reached 98.4 mph and averaged 96.9 mph with his four-seam fastball. That average was slightly higher than his 96.7 mph major-league mark this season, a meaningful sign after an injury that affected the lower half of his delivery.

He also generated six swings and misses and recorded strikes with all five pitches in his arsenal. His changeup averaged 91.5 mph, up from its 90 mph season average. Those readings suggest Leiter was not protecting the ankle or struggling to generate force after surgery.

The 26-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on June 23 to remove a loose body from his right ankle. Rangers officials had previously said the problem was altering his mechanics and creating concerns elsewhere in his kinetic chain. The club expected him to return before the season ended, although it kept the timeline flexible in its original surgery update.

Leiter entered the injured list with a 3-7 record, 5.29 ERA, 83 strikeouts, and 35 walks over 80 innings. Those results were disappointing, but Texas believed the ankle helped explain his difficult June.

Texas Still Must Solve the Bigger Puzzle

MLB.com reported that Leiter is expected to make at least one more rehabilitation start. After that, the Rangers must decide whether to restore him to the rotation, use him in relief, or pair him with another pitcher in a piggyback arrangement.

The decision became more complicated as the rotation changed during Leiter’s absence. Cody Bradford and Jordan Montgomery returned, giving Texas additional starting options, but Nathan Eovaldi landed on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

That choice could influence not only Leiter’s September workload but also how aggressively Texas manages a staff already carrying significant injury uncertainty.

That combination creates an opportunity but does not guarantee Leiter his old job. Texas remains involved in a crowded American League Wild Card race, leaving little room for experimentation. The Rangers need innings, but they also need reliability from every available pitcher.

Leiter’s first outing settled the immediate health question. His fastball looked intact, his pitch mix produced misses, and his command was sufficient for a first test.

Now comes the consequential question: whether those weapons can help Texas most every fifth day or in shorter, more aggressive bursts.