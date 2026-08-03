Jacob deGrom Explains Not Waiving No-Trade Clause

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom explained why he chose not to waive his no-trade clause ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

With hours to go until the 6 p.m. ET August 3 trade deadline, deGrom will be staying put in Texas, as he refused to waive his NTC to go to another team when the Rangers asked him if he would be willing to go somewhere else.

Jacob deGrom Explains Why He Didn’t Waive NTC

Speaking to reporters, deGrom confirmed that he would not waive his NTC, with the reason being that he wants to stay in Texas and win another World Series there after having won one in 2023, the first year he was part of the Rangers.

“I want to be here. I believe in this group. Obviously, the last road trip didn’t go well, but I believe we can win. I signed here to help this team win a World Series. …” deGrom said, as relayed by Rangers reporter Kennedi Landry.

“In 2023, the team was able to do that. I want to be a part of that in the future. I signed here to do that. I want to stay here and help this team compete,” he added.

The pitcher would not reveal any of the specifics the Rangers talked to him about regarding waiving his no-trade clause.

Jacob deGrom’s Contract Status

A two-time National League Cy Young Award winner with the New York Mets, deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million free-agent contract ahead of the 2023 MLB season. He still has one more season at $37 million guaranteed next year on his deal, plus a mutual option for 2028, also at $37 million.

With the Rangers just 2.5 GB of the Houston Astros in the American League West divisional race, and only 1.5 GB of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, Texas is still in the thick of things as far as the postseason goes this year.

Though deGrom likely would have been an intriguing add for several contenders who are already in playoff position, he clearly loves it in Texas and made it a priority to stay with the team past the deadline.