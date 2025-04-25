Texas Rangers Insider Spotlights $37M Player’s Mental Toughness in Record Slump

Texas Rangers Joc Pederson’s brutal 41 at-bat hitless streak made headlines, but The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland reported a side that stats alone don’t show: Pederson’s unshakable mindset and the Texas Rangers’ steady support throughout the worst slump of his career.

Pederson Stays Positive Despite Record Struggles

In his April 23 article, McFarland highlighted how Pederson kept a positive attitude and strong clubhouse presence even as his numbers sank to historic lows—a .052 batting average in his first 19 games and a new franchise record for futility. Not even using a torpedo bat helped, as he was reported to be the first Ranger to test the new hype out.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy emphasized Pederson’s resilience, saying, “Joc is Joc. He has a lot of experience to draw on. It’s not his first slump…he knows he’s going to come out of it and help us win some games.”

This reporting went beyond just on-field performance. According to Bochy, McFarland detailed how Pederson stayed upbeat, remaining the first to celebrate with teammates after wins and not letting the pressure show publicly. That insight reveals a leadership and professionalism fans rarely see behind-the-box score.

For perspective, Pederson’s 0-for-41 stretch, in a larger MLB context, came close to the league record of 0-for-54, set by Chris Davis. In other words, as bad as Pederson’s slump was, it wasn’t unprecedented—and there’s still a long season ahead.

Perspective, Relief, and What It Means for the Rangers

When Pederson finally broke the streak with a 107 mph double off All-Star closer Mason Miller, McFarland described the sense of relief for both player and team. Bochy told him, “We were happy for him…You hope something like this gets him going.”

Pederson joined the Rangers this offseason on a two-year, $37 million deal, arriving with expectations that he’d provide left-handed power and postseason experience to an already potent lineup. Previously, Pederson was known for his streaky bat and knack for big playoff moments, earning All-Star nods and a reputation as a clubhouse spark with the Dodgers, Braves, Giants, and Diamondbacks. However, his start in Texas has been anything but smooth.

Expectations and Uncertain Future

His historic slump became a talking point for local media and the league, raising questions about whether the move to the Rangers was a fit. Still, as McFarland’s reporting points out, Pederson’s approach off the field hasn’t wavered. For a team dealing with key injuries and high expectations, that sense of professionalism could be just as critical as his next hit.

The key takeaway is that while numbers matter, not everything can be calculated. It reminds us that what happens inside the clubhouse—and how players handle adversity—can be just as important as what happens at the plate.

Still, even after the hit that ended his slump, Pederson’s average sits at a troubling .066, but Bochy and the Rangers have publicly continued to back their veteran DH. However, loyalty only goes so far when a team tries to stay in a tight division race. It wouldn’t be a shock if Texas considers more drastic options—after all, the Astros went through the same situation last year and were forced to send down former MVP José Abreu amid his struggles. Pederson’s place on the roster is far from guaranteed unless his bat shows real signs of life soon.