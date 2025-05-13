Tic-Tac-Bro: The Jung Brothers Turn Third Base Into a Game Board

The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers weren’t just battling for a win on Sunday–they were hosting a family reunion at third base.

On a sunny Mother’s Day matchup in Arlington, brothers Josh and Jace Jung turned a mid-inning lull into one of the most memorable (and lighthearted) moments of the MLB season.

With Josh manning third for the Rangers and Jace reaching base for the Tigers, the two shared a laugh–and then a game of tic-tac-toe–scratched into the infield dirt.

It wasn’t part of a promotional stunt. There were no cameras choreographing it.

It was just two brothers, raised on baseball, finding a way to enjoy the moment on the biggest stage–with their mom, of course, watching from the stands in a custom jersey, supporting both her sons.

“If I go corner and he goes middle, then it’s just a wash, the game will be over,” Jace said. “He needs to go somewhere else.”

Brothers Jace and Josh Jung are both playing third base tonight for their teams and have a tic-tac-toe game going on 👏 (via @Rangers)pic.twitter.com/Co7XdQlT8X — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 11, 2025

Sibling Showdown at the Hot Corner

Josh, the older brother and former All-Star, has continued his strong form at the plate this season.

Though he’s still working his way back from an early-season injury, the 27-year-old has resumed his role as one of the Rangers’ most reliable infielders.

Jace, meanwhile, was recently called up by the Tigers and is already proving that his bat belongs at the major league level.

In the fifth inning, after reaching third base, Jace crouched down opposite his brother and drew the first “X” into the dirt. Josh responded with an “O,” and the brief standoff began.

However, after only three moves, Jace decided to call it.

“I got scared,” Jace said. “Gotta pay attention. It was going to be one of those games where no one wins.”

The Rangers would go on to win the game, 10-3–Josh getting the best of Jace going 1-for-4, while Jace went 0-for-3.

According to NBC Sports writer D.J. Short, “Josh homered on Mother’s Day, so he gets the edge this time.”

A Welcome Distraction in a Tight Season

The Rangers, sitting at 21-21 and near the bottom of the American League West, have struggled to find consistent momentum this season.

Offensively, the team owns a .290 on-base percentage–ranking 28th in MLB–and a .230 batting average, placing them 25th overall.

With both clubs sitting in competitive divisions, every game matters–but for a few seconds at third base, the standings didn’t.

Jace, in his second MLB season, has had some problems finding the spark this season. He’s batting .098 with an .327 OPS and 3 RBIs.

A first round pick in 2022, he has the potential to become a key player in the coming years. Playing with a team that is leading the AL Central (27-15) could help unlock that inner power.

Josh, meanwhile, was drafted by the Rangers in 2019. He is a part of the “long-term future,” per Sports Illustrated.

Currently, his slash line sits at .267/.302/.433.

Baseball–and Brotherhood

The tic-tac-toe moment was a brief reminder of what baseball can offer beyond the box score.

The Jung brothers have taken different paths to the majors but found themselves sharing the same diamond–not just competing, but connecting.

“Just try to enjoy it,”Jace said about playing against his brother. “That’s the main goal. [It’s] pretty special.”

As the playoff picture slowly starts to take shape, both Texas and Detroit will have tougher battles ahead.

But no matter how the standings shake out, the Jung brothers already won the hearts of fans–one scratched-in X and O at a time.