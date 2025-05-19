Texas Rangers Go All-In on ‘Korean Ohtani’ with Two-Way Potential

The Texas Rangers are swinging big again. This time, not on a trade deadline rental or free agent splash, but on a teenager from South Korea being dubbed by many, including MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, as a possible “Korean Ohtani.” His name? Seong-Jun Kim. His game? Two-way excellence.

The 18-year-old shortstop and right-handed pitcher officially signed with the Rangers as an international free agent and will join the organization after graduating from high school in January 2026. Shawn McFarland from The Dallas Morning News reported that while the hype is very real, so is the Rangers’ commitment to seeing this ambitious project through.

“We believe he has the qualities and ingredients for that challenge,” said Hamilton Wise, the club’s senior international scouting and development director. “But more than anything, we’re so excited that this is a player and a person who represents our organizational values.”

Pitcher, Hitter… Superstar?

Kim brings legit tools on both sides of the game. He’s already reached 95 mph on the mound with his fastball and mixes in a sharp slider, curveball, and splitter. At the plate, he’s batting .333 with a 1.015 OPS and was named 2025 First Half Weekend League MVP in South Korea.

Sound familiar? Rangers brass certainly hopes so. The parallels to Shohei Ohtani are hard to ignore—but the team isn’t looking to copy/paste a phenom. They’re building something tailored.

“It’s not about whether they can do it—it’s about whether they want to,” Wise said. “This kid is aware of the gravity of the decision that was made.”

More Than a Headline

For Kim, the decision to bypass the KBO Draft and head straight to MLB development wasn’t about attention but fast-tracking greatness.

“There is so much to learn from Ohtani, both on and off the field. I will do my best in both pitching and hitting and try to become a successful two-way player in Major League Baseball,” Kim said via interpreter Kwangmin “Andre” Park.

That mentality sold Texas on the deal. Yes, the tools are there. However, Kim’s mindset, competitive drive, and maturity make this more than a lottery ticket. This signing is a long-term investment in a player who gets it.

Challenges Beyond Baseball

Developing a two-way player from the international ranks is one thing. Doing so with a Korean high schooler? That’s a logistical puzzle. There is culture shock, language barriers, different coaching expectations, and even food.

The Rangers know that throwing Kim into the fire would be a mistake. That’s why 2025 will be about building a support structure around him.

“We’re using this next year to get our ducks in a row,” Wise said. “So he can hit the ground running.”

The Long Game in Texas

It’s worth remembering that Ohtani didn’t become Ohtani overnight. Development takes time, reps, and patience—especially for a two-way player. The Rangers’ plan isn’t to force the issue, but to explore both paths fully and let performance shape the outcome.

Kim is more refined as a pitcher now. But his bat is no slouch, and Texas is adamant about giving him runway on both fronts.

A Bet on Talent—and Character

Seong-Jun Kim is the first Gwangju Jeil High School player to sign directly with an MLB club. Others—like Byung-Hyun Kim and Jung-Ho Kang—paved the path. Now, it’s Kim’s turn to forge his own.

The Rangers just won a World Series by betting on depth, versatility, and clubhouse culture. Kim checks every one of those boxes, with upside to burn.

He’s not Ohtani—yet. But in time, Seong-Jun Kim could be something just as rare: uniquely great on his own terms.