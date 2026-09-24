Marcus Semien Makes Emotional Rangers Admission After Arlington Return

Texas Rangers fans expected a reunion when Marcus Semien returned to Globe Life Field. What they received was something more revealing.

Semien came back to Arlington on Tuesday for the first time since the Rangers traded him to the New York Mets. Texas played a tribute video after the first inning, and the crowd welcomed one of the central figures from the franchise’s only World Series championship.

The veteran went 0-for-5, but the Mets won 6-3. One day later, Semien explained why returning still meant so much.

Semien Still Feels Connected to Rangers’ Championship Core

Semien told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports that many of his former teammates remain close to him. Dallas Sports Journal reported that he specifically mentioned Corey Seager, Adolis García, and the pitchers who helped form the foundation of the 2023 club.

“And I miss that team. It was definitely fun,” Semien said.

That season remains the high point of his career. Semien played all 162 games and hit .276/.348/.478 with 29 home runs and 100 RBIs. He started the All-Star Game, won a Silver Slugger and finished third in American League MVP voting.

Semien also homered in Games 4 and 5 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His final home run helped Texas complete the first championship run in franchise history.

He said Rangers fans continued thanking him throughout the offseason that followed. Those interactions showed Semien how much the title meant to a fan base that had waited since the franchise’s creation in 1961.

Trade Sent Semien and Rangers in Different Directions

Texas traded Semien to the Mets for Brandon Nimmo last November. The deal ended Semien’s four-year Rangers tenure and separated him from Seager after the two stars arrived together before the 2022 season.

Semien has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $175 million contract he signed with Texas. He entered Tuesday hitting .219/.285/.341 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs for New York.

Nimmo, meanwhile, has helped Texas remain in the AL West race. Heavy recently examined how his departure helped begin a new era in New York.

The Mets entered Wednesday eliminated from postseason contention, while the Rangers remained alive in the AL West race. That contrast made the reunion even sharper.

Semien still lives in the Dallas area, which makes his return different from a typical road series. His comments did not sound like a request to reverse the trade.

They revealed something more personal. The uniform changed, but Semien’s connection to the most important Rangers team ever has not disappeared.