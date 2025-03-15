MLB Scout Predicts Former 2nd-Overall Pick Will be Rangers’ Closer in 2025

The Texas Rangers don’t have a clear-cut closer, but one anonymous MLB scout believes it could be a former second-overall pick.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan spoke to one scout who believes Jack Leiter should be the Rangers closer. Although Leiter has been a starter, the scout thought the former top prospect would excel as a closer and would stay healthier.

“Jack Leiter should be closing for the Rangers by May,” a scout said after watching the 24-year-old earlier this spring,” Passan wrote. “Leiter is clearly a better version of himself than last year, adding a kick change and sinker this winter. He also gets allergic to the strike zone at times, typically a ticket to the bullpen. Because of Tyler Mahle’s injury and Kumar Rocker’s struggles, Leiter might wind up in the rotation. But as Texas enters the season without a defined closer, Leiter could find himself there if a solution doesn’t present itself.”

As Passan writes, the injuries to Mahle and Rocker could mean Leiter has to begin the season in the rotation. However, the scout believes Leiter would be a shutdown closer in baseball, which is why they think the Rangers should put him at the back of their bullpen.

Leiter was selected second overall in the 2021 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt. Leiter went 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA in nine games including six starts last season.

Rangers Manager Doesn’t Think They Will Have a Set Closer

Texas has a rebuilt bullpen but their biggest question is who will be the closer.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says finding late-inning relievers is a key, but he doesn’t think the team will have a bona fide closer.

“It is a priority for us, I can tell you that. Right now, I’d say we are not going to have a defined closer,” Bochy said. “We have some guys that we think we can get the matchups that we want. That’s part of our job. These things, sometimes, they end up working themselves [out] to where you use the guys you want to use.”

Chris Martin was brought in this offseason and has 14 career saves, and he says closing games is something he’s comfortable with doing.

“Whatever Boch needs to help this team win, I’m willing to do,” Martin said. “I would love to do it. Right now, just trying to go out and fine-tune and get the body prepared for the full season.”

The Rangers open their 2025 MLB season on March 27 against the Boston Red Sox.

Leiter Adds 2 Pitches Ahead of Season

Leiter had a disappointing rookie season in the majors and he’s looking to improve off of that in 2025.

The former second-overall pick was hit hard last season so he’s added a new changeup and a two-seam fastball.

“Then I got here in spring and the first couple BPs, it had a really good movement, but I wasn’t quite getting it to the plate,” Leiter said about the changeup. “I knew that once I did, it would be a good pitch. I finally started to command it and get in the zone a good amount. So it’s an exciting pitch, and it just adds another element to pitching that’ll make things easier and more fun.”

Leiter believes the added pitches will help him throughout the 2025 MLB season.

“I have pitches to work with. I’m throwing them all in the zone. It feels like a really good spot to be in with new weapons. I have the cutter in my back pocket and I can throw it kind of whenever, but I don’t feel a need for it right now,” Leiter added.

Leiter is the Rangers’ No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.