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Texas Rangers Make Corey Seager Change Before Giants Series Finale

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Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 11: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers are coming off a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night to even the series heading into Wednesday afternoon’s finale.

Ahead of the matchup, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker made an interesting lineup decision involving superstar Corey Seager, who returned from the injured list on July 31 after missing 23 games.

Rangers Make Seager Decision

Despite recording three hits and scoring two runs as the designated hitter on Tuesday night, the Rangers decided to keep Seager out of the starting lineup Wednesday, even with an off day scheduled Thursday before they host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Seager batted cleanup in Game 2 of the series, but Jake Burger will fill that spot in Wednesday’s finale while Nicky Lopez gets the start at shortstop.

Seager’s 2026 Season

Seager is in his 12th MLB season and fifth year with the Rangers. He has appeared in 56 games this season while battling injuries, which have certainly impacted his production.

He’s currently batting just .201 in 204 at-bats and has totaled 31 runs, 41 hits, 10 home runs and 25 RBIs while slugging .382 and maintaining a .692 OPS.

Rangers Right Now

The Rangers are currently right in the thick of the playoff race, and Seager will need to be a major part of their final 45-plus games if they hope to make a postseason run in what is considered a wide-open American League.

Texas is 56-58 overall but sits second in the AL West, just 2.5 games behind the division lead and 1.0 game back of a Wild Card spot.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Texas Rangers Make Corey Seager Change Before Giants Series Finale

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