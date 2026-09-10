Rangers Wanted To Trade Jacob deGrom for NL East Flamethrower

The Texas Rangers were pretty close to trading Jacob deGrom this summer.

The destination would’ve been a shocking one for deGrom’s former fans with the New York Mets, because the Rangers were lining up to send deGrom to the Atlanta Braves.

The move didn’t happen, for one simple reason, but it’s a fascinating layer to what deGrom’s future in baseball might hold.

While he’s been a bit forgotten pitching for a scuffling Texas ballclub, it’s clear deGrom is still a really good pitcher, the kind that many teams would be interested in if he were to become available.

Jacob deGrom to Braves?

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported this news in a new article on Thursday, and it’s pretty eye-catching.

Feinsand writes that the Braves would’ve sent Spencer Strider, the oft-injured flamethrower, to the Rangers for deGrom.

deGrom used his no-trade clause to stop the deal.

“The Braves discussed sending Strider to Texas in a contract swap trade for Jacob deGrom before the Trade Deadline, and although deGrom blocked the deal with his no-trade clause, it’s clear that Atlanta is open to moving its former ace,” Feinsand writes. “Strider has been out since mid-June with right elbow inflammation, and while it’s unlikely that he will return this season, there is an outside chance he could be available out of the bullpen during the postseason. Strider is owed $22 million in each of the next two seasons with a $22 million club option ($5 million buyout) for 2029, so if the Braves can find a team willing to bet he can return to his previous form, they could look to move him.”

Feinsand was writing that blurb with the idea that Strider is a candidate to be traded this offseason. He didn’t provide any more insight into deGrom’s potential wishes.

But the fact that the Rangers would’ve moved deGrom likely means that there could be more suitors to come.

Jacob deGrom’s Contract

deGrom is currently pitching on a five-year, $185 million contract that pays him $37 million per year.

He has one more year left on the deal, as it runs through 2027.

The deal pays deGrom $37 million in 2027 after he cost $38 million in 2026.

There’s also a club option for the 2028 season that would pay deGrom $20 million to pitch in his age-40 season.

Obviously, there’s risk in acquiring an arm with an injury history that is also the age of deGrom, but there’s also some upside depending on what he might cost.

If the Rangers were asking for Strider, they definitely aren’t selling low, but it’ll be worth watching whenever this offseason’s potential lockout gets out of the way to see if deGrom’s name finds its way into some rumors — with the veteran still holding a lot of the cards thanks to his no-trade clause.