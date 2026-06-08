TRADE: Texas Rangers Send 3-Year MLB Player To Colorado Rockies

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

The Rangers won by a score of 10-0.

They will now have the day off on Monday before opening up a series with the Royals on Tuesday night in Kansas City.

TRADE: Rangers Send 3-Year Player To Rockies

Ahead of their series with the Royals, news was announced that the Rangers had traded Richie Matin to the Colorado Rockies.

MLB.com wrote (on June 7): “Texas Rangers traded SS Richie Martin Jr. to Colorado Rockies.”

He was then sent to their Triple-A affiliate.

MLB.com wrote (on June 8): “SS Richie Martin Jr. assigned to Albuquerque Isotopes.”