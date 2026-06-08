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TRADE: Texas Rangers Send 3-Year MLB Player To Colorado Rockies

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 19: Richie Martin #1 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 19, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

The Rangers won by a score of 10-0.

They will now have the day off on Monday before opening up a series with the Royals on Tuesday night in Kansas City.

TRADE: Rangers Send 3-Year Player To Rockies

GettyRichie Martin #1 of the Baltimore Orioles follows the ball against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 27, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ahead of their series with the Royals, news was announced that the Rangers had traded Richie Matin to the Colorado Rockies.

MLB.com wrote (on June 7): “Texas Rangers traded SS Richie Martin Jr. to Colorado Rockies.”

He was then sent to their Triple-A affiliate.

MLB.com wrote (on June 8): “SS Richie Martin Jr. assigned to Albuquerque Isotopes.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: Texas Rangers Send 3-Year MLB Player To Colorado Rockies

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