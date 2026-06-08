On Sunday, the Texas Rangers finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).
The Rangers won by a score of 10-0.
They will now have the day off on Monday before opening up a series with the Royals on Tuesday night in Kansas City.
TRADE: Rangers Send 3-Year Player To Rockies
Ahead of their series with the Royals, news was announced that the Rangers had traded Richie Matin to the Colorado Rockies.
MLB.com wrote (on June 7): “Texas Rangers traded SS Richie Martin Jr. to Colorado Rockies.”
He was then sent to their Triple-A affiliate.
MLB.com wrote (on June 8): “SS Richie Martin Jr. assigned to Albuquerque Isotopes.”
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TRADE: Texas Rangers Send 3-Year MLB Player To Colorado Rockies