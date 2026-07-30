Texas Rangers Acquire 2 Players From Angels in Unexpected Trade: Full Details

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, and the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels got involved in the action Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Rangers acquired catcher Logan O’Hoppe and right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth from the Angels in exchange for minor league infielder Angel Arredondo.

Trade news: The Texas Rangers are acquiring right-handed reliever Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O’Hoppe from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2026

Here’s the Breakdown

O’Hoppe is having a down season statistically with just four home runs and 23 RBIs across 79 games.

The Rangers have already decided to option O’Hoppe to Triple-A, likely hoping he can regain his rhythm before returning to the major league roster.

Logan O’Hoppe to be optioned to Triple-A by the Rangers, per @Evan_P_Grant. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

Elias Diaz will continue to handle most of the catching duties, while Austin Wynns will remain with the big league club as his backup.

On the pitching side, Silseth could actually prove to be the most important addition in the deal. The Rangers needed bullpen help, and the 26-year-old has posted a 2.72 ERA across 47 relief appearances for the Angels this season.

Rangers Right Now

This move signals that the Rangers intend to buy ahead of the trade deadline. Whether they make another move or not, they remain well positioned to compete for a postseason spot during the second half of the season.

After Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas sits at 55-53 but still leads the AL West. The Rangers hold a 1.5-game lead over the Houston Astros and a 2.0-game lead over the Seattle Mariners.

What to Know About Angel Arredondo

Arredondo remains a work in progress in the minor leagues. The Rangers signed the Mexico native, who was born in 2006, and he has spent this season with the club’s Single-A affiliate.

Across 300 at-bats this season, Arredondo is batting .247 with eight home runs, 47 RBIs, three stolen bases, and a .769 OPS.

For his minor league career, he owns a .244 batting average with nine home runs and 74 RBIs across 524 at-bats.