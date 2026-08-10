Texas Rangers Announce Brutal Nathan Eovaldi News Amid Playoff Push

The Texas Rangers are beginning a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

However, before Game 1, the Rangers — who sit right in the middle of a playoff push and division race in the American League — announced brutal news regarding veteran right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

Rangers Announce Eovaldi News

Shortly before announcing the team’s lineup against the Angels, the Rangers revealed that they placed Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with right posterior elbow inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 9.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled right-handed pitcher Ben Peoples from Triple-A Round Rock.

Additional Rangers transactions for Monday: -RHP Nathan Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL (right posterior elbow inflammation), retroactive to 8/9

-RHP Ben Peoples recalled from Round Rock (AAA) https://t.co/dEDKXoOzF5 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) August 10, 2026

Eovaldi’s 2026 Season

Eovaldi isn’t in the middle of the best statistical season of his career, but he’s remained extremely reliable and ranks among the Rangers’ pitchers with the most postseason experience.

He’s 10-9 across 22 starts this season and has posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.2 WAR and 1.206 WHIP while striking out 137 batters over 132.2 innings.

In his 15th MLB season, Eovaldi is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with a career 3.91 ERA.

Rangers Right Now

Texas enters Monday night with a 59-59 record, putting the Rangers just a half-game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. They’re also holding the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL, with a 1.0-game lead over the Detroit Tigers and a 1.5-game lead over both the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians.

With Eovaldi out, the Rangers’ rotation will now feature Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore, Kumar Rocker and Cody Bradford, who recently returned from the IL. Until Texas finds a fifth starter, Cal Quantrill, Jordan Montgomery or Tyler Alexander could potentially fill the role, as all three currently pitch out of the bullpen but have starting experience.