Rangers Hit With Tough Injury Blow Just Before Playoffs

The Texas Rangers are attempting to return to the MLB postseason for what would be the first time since 2023, and at 77-77 through 154 games, they still have a realistic chance at doing so as the regular season campaign winds down.

However, during their contest on Saturday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays, an equally desperate club, the Rangers were dealt some worrying news on the injury front that could have a major negative impact on their chances of success.

Texas Rangers Pitcher Cal Quantrill Departed Saturday’s Contest After Just One Inning Of Work

The Rangers gave the ball to Cal Quantrill, who had enjoyed six straight quality outings, for their critical matchup against the Blue Jays on Saturday evening.

However, his night was over almost as quickly as it had began. Quantrill departed after just over a single inning of work with right lat tightness.

“Cal Quantrill is exiting the game with a trainer after one out in the second inning,” wrote Rangers writer Shawn McFarland on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It’s the second time in recent days that he’s departed a start, as he recently left his previous start in Arizona because of back tightness.

So far this year, he’s gone 9-5 and recorded a 2.90 ERA with 81 strikeouts and a 1.05 WHIP.

The good news for the Rangers is that they still managed to pick up a victory over the Blue Jays, improving their record to 78-77; the Blue Jays fell to three games below the .500 mark.

Quantrill Is In His First Full Year With The Rangers

Quantrill was taken in the first round (eighth overall pick) in the 2016 MLB Draft. He worked through San Diego’s farm system before making his big-league debut in 2019 and earning his first MLB win that May in Toronto.

His career changed course in August 2020, when San Diego traded him to Cleveland as part of the blockbuster deal involving Mike Clevinger. Quantrill eventually transitioned into the Guardians’ rotation and broke out in 2021, going 8-2 with a 2.89 ERA over 149 2/3 innings. He was even better in 2022, setting career highs with 15 wins and 186 1/3 innings while posting a 3.38 ERA.

But after struggling the following season, Quantrill was designated for assignment and traded to Colorado in November 2023. Quantrill made 29 starts for the Rockies in 2024 before signing with Miami.

He spent parts of 2025 with the Marlins, Braves and Rangers organizations, then re-signed with Texas on a Minor League deal. The Rangers selected his contract in April 2026, bringing him back to the Majors.