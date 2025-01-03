Trade Pitch Has Rangers Acquiring $56 Million Star In 3-Player Blockbuster

The New York Rangers have had a disappointing season but one trade idea has them re-acquiring a star forward to give the team a spark.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers re-acquiring J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks.

Rangers acquire:

Canucks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would re-acquire Miller for Mika Zibanejad who has struggled, a solid defenseman and a first-round pick.

Miller is in the second year of his seven-year $56 million deal with the Canucks. He was selected 15th overall by the Rangers in 2011 and played in parts of six years in New York. Miller would help replace Zibanejad who has struggled this season. Miller has skated in 27 games recording 6 goals and 19 assists for 25 points.

In return, the Rangers would deal a first-round pick as well as Zibanejad. The Swede has struggled this season as he’s skated in 37 games recording 7 goals and 15 assists for 22 points. He’s in the third year of his eight-year $68 million deal and a change of scenery is likely needed for him.

Schneider, meanwhile, would be a big get for the Canucks. Vancouver needs help on the blue line and Schneider can be a physical presence who can be a shutdown defender. He’s in the first year of his two-year $4.4 million deal. He’s skated in 37 games recording 2 goals and 7 assists for 9 points.

Rangers Interested in Reunion With Miller

Miller’s name has come up in trade talks and the Rangers are one of the teams linked to him.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says the Rangers are interested but don’t want to give up Schneider in a potential deal.

“I do think the Rangers are interested, but I don’t know how easy that match is going to be,” Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “If Vancouver wanted to do Zibanejad and again Zibanejad has a no-move clause too, so he’d have to want to do it, I think that could be done already. I’m not banking on that.

“The guy I could see Vancouver really liking is Schneider. But, I’m not convinced at all the Ranger would want to do that. As a matter of fact, I’m convinced they wouldn’t just because I think they want to keep Schneider,” Friedman added.

Schneider was selected 19th overall in the 2020 NHL draft by the Rangers. He’s playing on the third pairing in New York.

Zibanejad Focused on Play Amidst Trade Rumors

Zibanejad was supposed to be a top player for the Rangers this season. However, with New York off to such a poor start, his name has come up in trade rumors.

Although his name has come up in trade rumors, Zibanejad says he isn’t paying attention to any of that.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Zibanejad said to The Athletic. “I don’t read anything, I don’t listen to anything. It’s noise.”

Zibanejad has a no-trade clause, which he says helps him keep the focus on the ice.

“It’s something that was negotiated and earned,” Zibanejad said. “There’s a reason why there are clauses like that. That’s what it is right now. But I don’t think about anything. My focus has always been here. My focus has never been on anything else.”

The Rangers are 17-19-1 and well outside a playoff spot.