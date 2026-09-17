Why Nathan Eovaldi Pitched From Rangers’ Bullpen vs. Red Sox

Nathan Eovaldi has done this before.

The long-time MLB starting pitcher isn’t a stranger to coming into a key game out of the bullpen. Most famously, he did it for the Boston Red Sox during the 2018 World Series.

He did it again on Wednesday night and tossed four scoreless innings out of the bullpen in a 7-3 Texas Rangers win over, yes, the Red Sox.

Fittingly, it was Eovaldi’s bobblehead night.

Rangers win 7-3 to take their fourth consecutive game and return to .500 at 76-76 on the season

Nathan Eovaldi earns the win after four scoreless innings out of the bullpen on his bobblehead day #AllForTX — Kane McCutchen (@Kane_McCutchen6) September 17, 2026

In the moment, it definitely took some people by surprise. What were the Rangers doing?

After all, Eovaldi was the Rangers’ probable pitcher for Thursday. Now, he won’t be available.

But Texas got the win, and that’s going to be what looks best on paper.

Why Nathan Eovaldi From the Bullpen

The Rangers needed this win to stay within striking distance in the AL Wild Card (and the AL West Division).

Texas was in a 3-3 tie after five innings, and rather than go to the bullpen, they went to a proven commodity.

Eovaldi allowed just one hit in four innings, while the Rangers tacked on four runs to win 7-3.

Texas outhit Boston, 13-3, in large part because of Eovaldi.

And frankly, the Rangers couldn’t afford to hold their pitcher back here.

This was a game that, both when it was tied and then once Texas had the lead, needed to be handled with the utmost care.

Some relief arms don’t really get that.

A veteran like Eovaldi, with playoff experience and lots of simple pitching knowledge, is made to handle such spots.

And once he was in a groove, the Red Sox had no reason to take him out.

Nathan Eovaldi is pitching out of the BULLPEN? — Ty Buchanan (@ty_buchanan23) September 17, 2026

Texas Rangers Standings

At least for now, the victory has moved the Rangers within half a game of the Houston Astros in the AL West.

Texas has 10 games still to play from the 76-76 mark, while the 76-75 Astros have 11 games left.

The Rangers could also chase down the Wild Card’s third-and-final spot if the AL West gets away. The Chicago White Sox currently hold that position with a 77-75 record, one game up on the Rangers. The Blue Jays are another half-game back of Texas.

Texas won’t get any rest. They keep playing Boston on Thursday, hosting the Red Sox at 8:05 p.m. ET (7:05 p.m. Central) before going into a three-game series against Toronto.

The Rangers can now taste the playoffs. They aren’t in them yet, though.

They’ll need that special momentum to build down the stretch. They’ll need their pitchers to get outs. They’ll need their hitters to make plays when they’re in the field and make contact when they’re in the box.

Nothing about this Rangers season seems easy, but they’ve given themselves an opportunity for success, and there’s just a week-and-a-half left to try and make it all pay off.