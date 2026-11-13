5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs New Contract With AL Rival

Five-year Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman agreed to a new contract with the Los Angeles Angels, avoiding arbitration.

Via the Angels’ PR team: “The #Angels today agreed to a one-year, $1,237,500 contract with C Tyler Heineman for the 2027 season.”

Former Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Tyler Heineman Avoids Arbitration With Los Angeles Angels

Heineman, 35, played for the Blue Jays for parts of five seasons.

He originally joined Toronto as a minor-league free agent in 2022. The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed the catcher off waivers in May 2022.

The Blue Jays reacquired Heineman in a trade with the Pirates in April 2023. After the 2023 season, the Mets claimed Heineman off waivers and then traded him to the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays claimed Heineman off waivers from the Red Sox in Sept. 2024. He remained with the Blue Jays organization until June 2026, as Toronto designated him for assignment and traded him to the Angels for cash.

The Houston Astros selected Heineman in the eighth round (No. 249 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft out of UCLA.

The Astros traded Heineman to the Milwaukee Brewers in April 2017. He elected free agency after the 2018 season and then signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks traded Heineman to the Miami Marlins in June 2019. He finally made his MLB debut with Miami in Sept. 2019.

Heineman elected free agency after the 2019 season and signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants. He played 15 games for the Giants during the 60-game 2020 season.

Heineman spent the 2021 season in the minor-league systems of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies before joining the Blue Jays ahead of the 2022 season.

Over his seven-year MLB career, Heineman has posted 2.0 bWAR and a .220/.293/.294 slash line with five home runs and 45 RBI in 247 games.