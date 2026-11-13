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5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs New Contract With AL Rival

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Houston Astros v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 9: Tyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a walk off single against the Houston Astros during the tenth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 9, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

Five-year Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman agreed to a new contract with the Los Angeles Angels, avoiding arbitration.

Via the Angels’ PR team: “The #Angels today agreed to a one-year, $1,237,500 contract with C Tyler Heineman for the 2027 season.”

Former Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Tyler Heineman Avoids Arbitration With Los Angeles Angels

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Tyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a play for a bunt during a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 22, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Heineman, 35, played for the Blue Jays for parts of five seasons.

He originally joined Toronto as a minor-league free agent in 2022. The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed the catcher off waivers in May 2022.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 27: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox slides safely into home base against Tyler Heineman #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays reacquired Heineman in a trade with the Pirates in April 2023. After the 2023 season, the Mets claimed Heineman off waivers and then traded him to the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays claimed Heineman off waivers from the Red Sox in Sept. 2024. He remained with the Blue Jays organization until June 2026, as Toronto designated him for assignment and traded him to the Angels for cash.

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Tyler Heineman #31 of the Los Angeles Angels gestures after hitting a single during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros selected Heineman in the eighth round (No. 249 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft out of UCLA.

The Astros traded Heineman to the Milwaukee Brewers in April 2017. He elected free agency after the 2018 season and then signed a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Tyler Heineman #51 of the Miami Marlins celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning of their game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks traded Heineman to the Miami Marlins in June 2019. He finally made his MLB debut with Miami in Sept. 2019.

Heineman elected free agency after the 2019 season and signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants. He played 15 games for the Giants during the 60-game 2020 season.

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Tyler Heineman #43 of the San Francisco Giants hits a single that scored a run in the sixrth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on July 28, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Heineman spent the 2021 season in the minor-league systems of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies before joining the Blue Jays ahead of the 2022 season.

Over his seven-year MLB career, Heineman has posted 2.0 bWAR and a .220/.293/.294 slash line with five home runs and 45 RBI in 247 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs New Contract With AL Rival

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