Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Pitcher in Massive Offseason Move

The Toronto Blue Jays are entering the offseason with multiple roster needs that they should be looking to address.

One specific area that the Blue Jays should be aiming to improve is their bullpen. It would be big for the Blue Jays to bring in another star relief pitcher to bolster their bullpen.

Because of this, the Blue Jays are now being linked to one of baseball’s top pending unrestricted free agent relief pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Pitcher

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline predicted that the Blue Jays will sign San Diego Padres star relief pitcher Adrian Morejon during this offseason.

“It’s hard to find a more steadfast high-leverage arm, especially one as young as Morejon. He could get some real length on his contract in a reliever-needy marketplace. The Blue Jays figure to be as aggressive as any team this offseason; Morejon setting up Louis Varland, with Tyler Rogers and Spencer Miles to cover other late-inning spots, is a tantalizing proposition,” Kline wrote. “Projected deal: 4 years, $68 million ($17 million AAV) with Toronto Blue Jays.”

With the Blue Jays needing bullpen help, it would make a lot of sense if they brought in a star relief pitcher like Morejon. He would give the Blue Jays another high-impact pitcher to work with as they aim to get back into the playoffs next year.

Morejon just had a very good season with the Padres in 2026. In 76 games for San Diego during this campaign, he posted a 9-3 record, a 2.83 ERA, and 107 strikeouts. This was after he had a 13-6 record, a 2.08 ERA, and 70 strikeouts in 75 games as an All-Star for the Padres in 2025.

Morejon has also had a 2.83 ERA or lower in each of his last three seasons. With numbers like these, he has been a very effective relief pitcher for a while now.

Should the Blue Jays Make This Move?

While the Blue Jays have multiple other roster needs to address in addition to their bullpen, they would still be very wise to sign Morejon this offseason. Every contender needs to have a strong bullpen, and landing a star like Morejon would certainly make Toronto’s even better.

Furthermore, at 27 years old, Morejon is right in his prime. Due to this, Toronto would be able to sign him to a long-term contract in free agency without too much risk. Thus, with the Blue Jays wanting to bounce back in 2027, they should not be afraid to pursue Morejon this offseason.