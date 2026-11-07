Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk Has Personal News Emerge Amid MLB Offseason

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk hit .278 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 2026.

A fractured left thumb limited Kirk to 79 games.

He returned and hit .341 with five home runs and 20 RBI in August.

His production came on an offense that scored the fewest runs in the majors. Kirk is now enjoying a well-deserved offseason, which included his 28th birthday on Nov. 6.

His wife, Sofia Castaneda, wished him with a collage of moments from his life.

“You deserve all the beautiful things in life,” she wrote.

Castaneda also prepared two surprises. The first was a spa day, which the couple enjoyed together.

Next came teppanyaki, a style of cooking on a flat iron griddle, often in front of diners. Restaurants in the United States usually call it hibachi.

The day ended with cakes and a party.

Alejandro Kirk Has Personal News Emerge

Before his birthday, Kirk got a fresh haircut. Jonathan Barredo traveled to Tampa to cut the catcher’s hair.

“I had the privilege to travel to Tampa to clip @bluejays Toronto catcher @alexkirk5,” he wrote. “Thank you for the trust and giving me the opportunity to do what I love. An honor to keep you fresh!”

Kirk is spending his offseason in Tampa. The Blue Jays’ player development complex sits in nearby Dunedin, Florida.

He has started preparing for the 2027 season there. He can get that work in before an expected lockout.

Kirk also took the time to support his childhood friend, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda during the postseason. The two grew up in Tijuana, Mexico.

He attended Game 6 of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field and returned for Game 3 of the World Series.

Between birthday celebrations and trips to Tropicana Field, Kirk keeps up the grind.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Enjoys Busy Offseason

Another Blue Jay is also having a busy offseason. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is spending it with family in the Dominican Republic.

Guerrero recently gave his mother, Riquelma Ramos, a black Lexus LX 600. He surprised her while visiting her in Santiago.

He shared her reaction on his Instagram story Thursday. “I love you, you deserve that and more,” Guerrero wrote in Spanish.

Guerrero also enjoyed a barbecue with his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. They plan to work on Guerrero’s game together this winter.

Former major leaguer Wilton Guerrero, Guerrero’s uncle, will also help.

The work follows a down year for Guerrero Jr. He hit .260 with nine home runs and 57 RBI in 144 games.