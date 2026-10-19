Blue Jays Alejandro Kirk Gave Playoff Advice to Rays All-Star

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk gave playoff advice to Tampa Bay Rays All-Star first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Kirk and Aranda were childhood friends growing up in Mexico, and with the Rays making a deep postseason run this year, Aranda reached out to his longtime friend to get some advice on how to approach the playoffs after Kirk went to the World Series last year with the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Aranda Asks Alejandro Kirk for Playoff Advice

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi while the Rays play the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, Aranda revealed that he reached out to Kirk before the playoffs started to get some advice on how to deal with the rigors of a long postseason run.

“I was like, ‘Hey, do you have any tips for me moving forward here in October?’ And his main suggestion was, just have fun, just have fun and be yourself. That’s honestly helped me a lot to kind of slow the game down and enjoy the moment and embrace this challenge of what is October baseball,” Aranda said.

According to Aranda, he and Kirk “talk every day, we’re best friends, we’re brothers… he’s someone that I have by my side.”

Jonathan Aranda Supported Alejandro Kirk During Blue Jays’ World Series Run

Just as Kirk is giving his friend advice for this year’s postseason run by the Rays, Aranda supported Kirk last season when the Blue Jays made a deep playoff run, coming within two outs of capturing the third World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It was a big thing for me to go see him, for us, to see each other in the World Series,” Aranda said.

The Rays first baseman said that seeing Kirk in the World Series made him feel he can do it, too.

“In that moment last year, I kind of visualized myself in the same scenario. So now, fast-forward a year later, I use it as motivation right now. Hopefully I can make those dreams that I had last year a reality and help this team to a World Series berth,” Aranda said.