Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 7 Players from Organization

MLB’s hot stove season is finally here, and while the Toronto Blue Jays haven’t made a big move yet, they are expected to soon.

However, just because the Jays have been quiet on the free agency/trade front does not mean they haven’t been active in player transactions.

In fact, over the past two days, the Toronto Blue Jays have released 11 players from their organization, including seven players on Friday, November 13, according to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker.

Let’s get into all the details of the releases.

Blue Jays Part Ways with Seven Players

Per MiLB.com, the following players were released from the Toronto Blue Jays across various levels of their organization:

“Dunedin Blue Jays released RHP Victor Espiritu.”

“Vancouver Canadians released SS Max Viera.”

“FCL Blue Jays released LHP Ramon Suarez.”

“Dunedin Blue Jays released RHP Sann Omosako.”

“Dunedin Blue Jays released OF Yorman Licourt.”

“Buffalo Bisons released 1B Peyton Williams.”

“FCL Blue Jays released RHP Freigher Barco.”

Of the players released on Friday, Peyton Williams was the only one to play at the AAA level.

Now that they are all free agents, all 7 players are eligible to sign with any MLB club.

It’s not uncommon for lower-level players to get released from the organization at this time of year, because it doesn’t necessarily have much of an impact on the big-league club.

Taking a Quick Look at the Blue Jays’ Offseason Plans

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to have a busy offseason, but in order to do so, they will need to make some notable signings/trades.

Per reports from various Blue Jays reporters, Toronto is looking to potentially trade away Ernie Clement, David Schneider, and catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

Among the list of top needs for the Blue Jays, another infield bat (preferably 2B or SS) is at the top of the list, so perhaps the team will trade for a star SS like Jeremy Pena or Zach Neto, or perhaps sign a guy like Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Toronto has also been linked to several of the top starting pitchers in this year’s free-agent class, and nothing can totally be ruled out with GM Ross Atkins at the helm of baseball operations for the organization.