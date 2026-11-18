The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t going to take it easy this offseason. They’re aggressively seeking a bounceback.

From the 2025 World Series appearance to missing the playoffs altogether in 2026, Toronto is hoping to rebound and be better again in 2027.

To do that, they’re hitting the free agent market in what sounds to be a fast and furious manner. They haven’t landed anyone yet, but very few players have signed. The Blue Jays are seeking to make a splash, or two, and there’s still time to do so.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote in a new article on Wednesday that there are at least four big-name hitters being pursued by Toronto, and that they could end up signing two.

Blue Jays Target 4 Hitters

Passan suggests four hitters as potential Blue Jays targets: Brandon Lowe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Seiya Suzuki and Teruaki Sato.

These aren’t necessarily surprising names, because Toronto has been thought to be pursuing big acquisitions like these for a while, but coming from ESPN’s top MLB insider puts some more seriousness to them.

“After following up a 2025 World Series appearance with a last-place finish in the AL East, the Blue Jays are exploring every avenue to improve,” Passan writes. “Adding the slugging Brandon Lowe at second base? Sure. He’s going to get a big number from someone, though, and if it’s not him heading to Toronto, maybe it will be Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is garnering interest across MLB because of his production, versatility and willingness to sign a shorter-term, prove-it type contract. And if it’s not either of them, it could be Teruaki Sato or Seiya Suzuki — the former coming from Japan to great fanfare and the latter the most sought-after MLB free agent on the hitting side. It could be two of them, too. At this point in the offseason, nothing is off-limits for the Blue Jays.”

The idea of Toronto adding two of these four players has to be exciting for their fanbase. Clearly, the Blue Jays want to return to contention in a hurry.

Sato Timeline

It seems likely that the Blue Jays will know about Sato before any of the others because of the complication of the looming lockout on his posting timeline from his Japanese team, the Hanshin Tigers.

“With the acknowledgement that nothing is guaranteed until the ink dries on a term sheet, nobody has more incentive to sign in the coming weeks than the three top Japanese players who want to join MLB next season: infielder/outfielder Teruaki Sato and right-handers Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh,” Passan writes. “Though all three typically would have a 45-day window to sign, MLB will not pause the posting system — which allows foreign players to join a team — and reopen it post-lockout. Which means if any of the three want to join MLB next season, they need to be signed before Dec. 2.”

Once the Blue Jays know one way or the other about Sato, they’ll know just how hard they have to push for the other top free agent hitters.