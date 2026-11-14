Blue Jays Get Blunt Verdict on Yankees Free Agent Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to bolster their offense for the 2027 MLB season (if no lockout prevents the campaign from happening). Moreover, Sportsnet reported on Nov. 12 that Toronto met with the representatives of New York Yankees free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm didn’t have the season he likely was hoping for as a pending free agent. The infielder had a batting average of .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 69 runs scored in 137 games for the Yankees during the 2026 season, per StatMuse.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic confirmed the reporting on the Nov. 13 edition of “Blue Bird Territory” and asked former Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero for his thoughts on whether Chisholm would be a fit in Toronto.

“He’s got a personality, and he probably rubs teammates the wrong way,” Romero said. “I’m sure you’ve seen the reports about Aaron Judge saying something to him during the season about cutting certain stuff off. There are the stories about him and Miguel Rojas. There’s all this stuff about him rubbing teammates the wrong way.

“But when push comes to shove, and you look at the numbers, they’re pretty good numbers, man. He is pretty good at what he does. Sometimes those big personality guys, though, you kind of have to let them be.

“At the same time, I think everyone has to be pulling from the same rope if you’re going to join the squad that was in the World Series two seasons ago. I think there’s one common goal… And if the Blue Jays are showing interest, again, this is another guy who’s a quality bat. He can play defense.”

Blue Jays Could Wrap Arms Around Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Moreover, Romero notes that Chisholm might not have been a fit for New York, and Toronto could be the city that wraps its arm around his personality, allowing him to find individual and team success.

“Maybe his time just ran out in New York; that’s a different beast to play in, but I feel like Toronto would welcome him with open arms,” Romero added. “It might take a little bit, and him not doing something dumb on the field or walking out with a lollipop or something like that.

“I think it would take him putting up numbers, being successful, and helping the team win. If he’s able to do that, Jays fans, as we know, can embrace just about anybody. So, yeah, I like it. There’s nothing wrong.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Likely Wants to Join a Winning Team

The former Toronto pitcher also notes that Chisholm is aware that he’s in his prime years and if the infielder leaves New York, it will probably be to a place that gives him a chance to win, which Toronto has shown it can do, being in the World Series last year.

“I’m sure Jazz, the older he gets, he’s going to realize it’s going to come down to that, too,” Romero noted. “Like, ‘I want to win a World Series. I want to be part of a winning team.’ I don’t think he just wants to go play for just any team. I think he’s going to be pretty choosy about where he goes.”