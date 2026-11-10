Former Toronto Blue Jays 4-Year MLB Catcher Abruptly Released By New Team

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very disappointing 2026 season.

After entering the campaign with high expectations, Toronto finished the year with a 79-83 record and last in the AL East. With this, they are now entering a crucial offseason as they aim to be better in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Toronto catcher has become a free agent.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Released By New Team

A former Blue Jays catcher has officially hit the free agent market.

This is because the Athletics have released former Blue Jays catcher Brian Serven.

“C Brian Serven elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Serven becoming a free agent comes after he had five home runs, 14 RBI, and a .175 batting average in 29 MLB games for the Athletics in 2026.

Serven also had nine home runs, 46 RBI, and a .308 batting average in 61 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season.

Looking Back at Serven’s Time With the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays claimed Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs in January 2024 in a minor move.

From there, Serven posted zero home runs, three RBI, and a .159 batting average in 28 games for Toronto during the 2024 season.

Serven also had three home runs, 15 RBI, and a .265 batting average in 40 games with Triple-A Buffalo during the 2024 season.

This would end up being Serven’s only season with Toronto. This is because he would sign a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers in December 2024.